ii view: new Dubai tie-up to boost Informa in 2026

Full-year trading update to 31 December

Expects full-year underlying revenue to increase 6.25% year-over-year to around £4 billion

Expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of 55.5p per share versus 50.1 per share in 2024

Guidance:

Now expects growth in full-year 2026 underlying revenues of 6% or more

New share buyback of £200 million in 2026

Chief executive Stephen Carter said:

"2025 was a strong year for Informa and we have set ourselves the target of delivering another strong performance year in 2026."

"Recognition in the annual study of Britain's Most Admired Companies reflects just how far Informa has come over the last 15+ years and is testament to the unwavering commitment of Colleagues, the creativity of our Partners, the consistent support of Shareholders and the progressive internationalisation of the Group."

ii round-up:

Live events and business data provider Informa (LSE:INF) today reported growth in full-year 2025 sales above City forecasts, as well as announcing a new live events business and partnership in Dubai.

Annual sales in 2025 rose 6.25% to around £4 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of 5.9% growth, with expected earnings of 55.6p per share in line with forecasts. A partnership with the Dubai World Trade Centre's B2B live events business, to be called ‘inD’, is expected to aid growth in 2026 revenues of 6% or more, supporting a newly announced £200 million share buyback for the year ahead.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company rose 3% in UK trading having come into this latest news up by a tenth in 2025. That’s less than a 21.5% gain for the FTSE 100 index over the year but comfortably ahead of falls of 18% or more for fellow media sector companies Pearson (LSE:PSON), WPP (LSE:WPP) and Future (LSE:FUTR).

Informa looks to help businesses connect and make better informed decisions. The new ‘inD’ live events business will bring together around 1,000 employees and operate across more than 40 brands in sectors from Healthcare and Energy to Aviation.

InD is targeting 20% underlying revenue growth in 2026, aiming for revenues exceeding $650 million with adjusted operating profit margins of 30%-plus. Informa will hold a 52% equity stake in inD.

Broker UBS reiterated its ‘buy’ stance on the shares post the news.

Full-year 2025 results are scheduled for 12 March.

ii view

Started in 1998, Informa today employs around 13,000 people. Live B2B Events, which combines its Markets, Connect and Festivals units, generated three-quarters of total revenues during the six months to late June. That was followed by its data focused publisher Taylor & Francis at 16%, with its TechTarget business, bringing together buyers and sellers of tech businesses and also listed on the Nasdaq index, providing the balance of 9%.

For investors, geopolitical tensions across the Middle East need remembering, with a raised focus on Dubai and the IMEA region (India, the Middle East and Africa) providing increased scope for possible future business disruption. TechTarget sales fell during the first half of 2025, with its shares on the Nasdaq down by around 70% over the last year. Informa’s ratio of net debt to adjusted profits (EBITDA) was at the upper end of management’s 1.5-2.5 times range at the 2025 interim results, while a forecast dividend yield of around 2.5% sits below the 6%-plus estimates at media rivals ITV (LSE:ITV) and WPP.

More favourably, the establishment of inD builds on the group’s drive for geographical diversity, potentially diluting the almost half of all sales coming from North America in 2024. A portfolio of more than 800 specialist, category-leading B2B brands continues to fuel growth for the Live events division. Tech and AI companies paying Informa fees for access to its business data have included Microsoft, while shareholder returns also continue to include a share buyback programme.

In all, and despite continuing risks, Informa's growing platform to bring businesses together and a consensus analyst fair value estimate above 1,050p per share give reason for further optimism.

Positives:

Diversity of businesses

Over £1.8 billion of share buybacks since 2022

Negatives:

Uncertain economic outlook

Exposure to currency moves

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy