ii view: Royal Dutch Shell disappoints
Challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals cause Shell to slip.
1st August 2019 10:42
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
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Challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals cause Shell to slip.
Second-quarter results
- Underlying replacement cost profit down 26% to $3.46 billion
- Gearing rose to 27.6% from 23.6%
- Dividend payment unchanged at 47 US cents per share
ii round-up:
Energy company Royal Dutch Shell B (LSE:RDSB) operates in over 70 countries and employs around 82,000 staff.
The business consists of Upstream, exploration & extraction, and Downstream refining divisions.
It also includes Integrated Gas – largely the former British Gas liquefied natural gas (LNG) business – and a Power electricity focused division.
For a round-up of these second-quarter results, please click here.
ii view:
In the wake of the group’s positive strategy update back in early June this year, today’s disappointing second-quarter results come as a major blow.
Looking ahead to 2025, the chief executive back in June set out a robust financial outlook that included the potential to make distributions to shareholders of $125 billion. Second-quarter results now leave investors pondering.
Taking a step back and outside of management’s control, the oil price remains a key ingredient, with $60 per barrel central in its projections. Within its control, a transition of the business portfolio towards more climate friendly alternatives is being pursued, while shareholder returns remain attractive – a historic dividend yield of over 5.5%. For now, we believe, Shell’s position as a core portfolio constituent remains justified.
Positives:
- Shareholder returns a core focus
- Cash flow performance remains positive
- Acquisition of BG Group improved both its product diversity and climate change credentials
Negatives:
- Profits have fallen below analyst forecasts.
- Gearing has risen to 27.6% from 23.6%
- Subject to factors outside of its control such as geopolitical tensions
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
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