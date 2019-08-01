ii view: Royal Dutch Shell disappoints

Challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals cause Shell to slip.

Second-quarter results

Underlying replacement cost profit down 26% to $3.46 billion

Gearing rose to 27.6% from 23.6%

Dividend payment unchanged at 47 US cents per share

ii round-up:

Energy company Royal Dutch Shell B (LSE:RDSB) operates in over 70 countries and employs around 82,000 staff.

The business consists of Upstream, exploration & extraction, and Downstream refining divisions.

It also includes Integrated Gas – largely the former British Gas liquefied natural gas (LNG) business – and a Power electricity focused division.

For a round-up of these second-quarter results, please click here.

ii view:

In the wake of the group’s positive strategy update back in early June this year, today’s disappointing second-quarter results come as a major blow.

Looking ahead to 2025, the chief executive back in June set out a robust financial outlook that included the potential to make distributions to shareholders of $125 billion. Second-quarter results now leave investors pondering.

Taking a step back and outside of management’s control, the oil price remains a key ingredient, with $60 per barrel central in its projections. Within its control, a transition of the business portfolio towards more climate friendly alternatives is being pursued, while shareholder returns remain attractive – a historic dividend yield of over 5.5%. For now, we believe, Shell’s position as a core portfolio constituent remains justified.

Positives:

Shareholder returns a core focus

Cash flow performance remains positive

Acquisition of BG Group improved both its product diversity and climate change credentials

Negatives:

Profits have fallen below analyst forecasts.

Gearing has risen to 27.6% from 23.6%

Subject to factors outside of its control such as geopolitical tensions

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy