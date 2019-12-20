ii view: Shell appears to signal caution

Fourth-quarter trading update

Full-year 2019 cash capital expenditure expected to be at the lower end of a $24-29 billion range

Impairment charges in the range of $1.7-2.3 billion

ii round-up:

In a brief trading update ahead of its fourth-quarter and full-year results in late January, oil major Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB) appeared to express further caution.

Full-year 2019 capital expenditure is expected to be around the lower end of management’s $24-29 billion range. Contained expenditure comes in the wake of doubts expressed at its third-quarter results over the pace of its mammoth share buyback programme.

Anglo-Dutch firm Shell, which operates in over 70 countries, previously raised uncertainty over its financial goals including debt reduction and the completion of $25 billion of buybacks by the end of next year, given prevailing economic conditions.

The shares fell by just under 1% in early UK stock market trading.

The update, which was not made in late 2018, follows investor criticism regarding the unpredictability of the group’s financial results.

Fourth-quarter upstream production is forecast to be between 2,775 and 2,825 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), marginally higher than management’s prior guidance of 2,650 to 2,800 thousand boe/d, while in line with industry peers, impairment charges of between $1.7 to $2.3 billion are expected to be taken.

ii view:

Royal Dutch Shell today consists of Upstream, exploration & extraction, and Downstream refining divisions. It also includes Integrated Gas – largely the former British Gas liquefied natural gas (LNG) business – and a Power electricity focused division.

In a strategy update in June, Shell outlined its potential to distribute $125 billion or more to shareholders (dividends and share buybacks) over the five-year period of between 2021-2025. But subsequent updates, including today’s statement, have broadly raised more caution than optimism regarding its ability to deliver.

For investors, and outside of management’s control, the oil price remains a key ingredient, with $60 per barrel central in its projections. Within its control, a transition of the business portfolio towards more climate friendly alternatives is being pursued, while shareholder returns remain attractive – the estimated forward dividend yield is over 6%. For now, Shell’s position as a core portfolio constituent remains justified.

Positives:

Third-quarter profits beat analyst forecasts

Shareholder returns a core focus

Acquisition of BG Group improved both its product diversity and climate change credentials

Negatives:

Increased concerns regarding its delivery on financial targets

Gearing has risen to 27.9% from 23.1% in Q3 2018

Subject to factors outside of its control such as geopolitical tensions

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.