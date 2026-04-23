ii view: single client hurts Man Group's Q1 fund flows

First-quarter trading update to 31 March

Asset under management of $228.7 billion, up from $227.6 billion on 31 December

ii round-up:

Man Group (LSE:EMG) today detailed business performance below City forecasts, affected by a $6.1 billion redemption by just one client.

Assets under management rose 0.5% from late December and by close to a third from a year ago to $228.7 billion. Analysts had forecast total assets of $231 billion, up from the prior quarter’s $227.6 billion.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company fell 8% in UK trading having come into this latest news up by around a tenth so far in 2026. The FTSE 250 index is up by just under 2% year-to-date, similar to shares for big dividend payer M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG).

Man Group’s managed funds are split relatively evenly between alternative investment strategies, some with the ability to go short, and more traditional long-only or buy and hold funds.

The single client redemption of $6.1 billion was within Man’s long-only funds, leaving total outflows for the quarter at $1.6 billion. Analysts had been forecasting inflows of $1.9 billion.

An overall investment gain of $3.1 billion for the period was dominated by a $3 billion gain for alternative funds and just $0.1 billion for long-only. The FTSE-All share index rose by just 1.5% in Q1, hindered by falls in March following the start of military action in Iran.

Outflows for alternative funds of $1 billion were also reported during the quarter, pushed by absolute return and multi-manager segments and countered by total return orientated funds.

The group’s AGM is likely to be held mid-to-late May.

ii view:

Established in 1783, Man Group today employs around 1,700 people across more than 20 offices across the world. Institutional investors accounted for 72% of the group’s funds under management at the end of 2025. Employing around 600 technologists to drive proprietary systems in supporting research, Man Group continues to believe that technology will play a key role in the future of active management. The company’s commitment to research in this area is highlighted by a collaboration with the University of Oxford on machine learning techniques.

For investors, the importance of just a single client is underlined in this latest update. The rise of AI is likely to see more rivals adopt technology to help manage money. Competition across the asset management industry remains intense, while costs for businesses and particularly wages remain elevated.

More favourably, product variation and the use of computers to help manage active funds help set Man Group apart from rivals. Performance fees sit alongside more standard management fees. A robust balance sheet includes net tangible assets of $723 million as of late December, while shareholder returns have included periodic share buybacks.

For now, and while risks remain, a forecast dividend yield of around 5% will likely keep investors interested in this differentiated fund manager.

Positives:

Diversity of investment strategies

Attractive dividend yield (not guaranteed)

Negatives:

Intense industry competition

Foreign exchange movements can hinder

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy