interactive investor appoints Freddie Gjertsen as chief commercial officer
ii has appointed Freddie Gjertsen as CCO, reporting directly to Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer.
23rd January 2020 17:03
by Myron Jobson from interactive investor
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ii has appointed Freddie Gjertsen as CCO, reporting directly to Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer.
Freddie has extensive experience in financial services’ platforms, technology and customer engagement. Prior to joining interactive investor, Freddie was Product Director at Moneysupermarket Group, where he was responsible for personalisation and mobile applications.
He also worked at TouchNote, an award-winning, creative platform for personal communication where he was Director of Growth and during his tenure at the company, the business was listed in The Sunday Times Tech Track 100.
Freddie Gjertsen, Chief Commercial Officer, interactive investor, says: “interactive investor is a business that I have long admired that has an exciting vision and a clear growth strategy. I am delighted to work with the team to further grow the business through technology and engagement, with customers at the heart of everything we do.”
Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, interactive investor, says: "I am very pleased that Freddie has joined our team, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to deliver exceptional services and value for money to our customers. Freddie brings with him a wealth of experience in both fintech and customer engagement and an excellent commercial track record to build on our customer proposition.”
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