James Ashley interview: the road to recovery and outlook for 2020
Goldman Sachs director and international strategy chief discusses coronavirus and stock markets with us.
12th May 2020 11:16
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Goldman Sachs executive director and head of the international markets strategy team, discusses reasons behind the rally in US markets with interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter.
The pair also debate US unemployment data, tech ideas and why the FTSE 100 is not experiencing a rally of its own.
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