Lloyds Bank and Schroders' wealth tie-up highlights attractive entry point

Talk of a three-pronged deal involving Lloyds Banking Group and Schroders is grabbing headlines, and experts believe the current valuation should too, reports Lee Wild .

Neither Lloyds Banking Group or Schroders has had much to shout about in 2018, but will a plan to spin off Lloyds' £13 billion wealth management arm into a joint venture (JV) with Schroders give their shares a much-needed boost?

Since peaking at nearly £38 in January, Schroders shares have slumped by 20% and Lloyds by 19%, both underperforming the FTSE 350 Banks index, down around 14% currently.

Speculation late last week, and ramped up over the weekend by Sky News, has Lloyds owning 50.1% of a new wealth management JV and Schroders the rest. The idea is to exploit Lloyds' huge branch network to distribute Schroders' fund management expertise.

As part of a three-pronged tie-up between the two financial powerhouses, Schroders will also get the £109 billion Scottish Widows contract - the Lloyds insurance mandate being withdrawn from Standard Life Aberdeen.



Rumour has is that this would be predicated on Lloyds buying a 19.9% stake in Schroders' wealth arm Cazenove Capital.

And this morning, Schroders said:

"Following recent media speculation, Schroders plc confirms that it is in discussions with Lloyds Banking Group plc with a view to working closely together in parts of the wealth sector. Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to any formal arrangement being entered into. A further announcement will be made when appropriate."

"Perhaps Cazenove's name will return," muses finnCap financials analyst Jeremy Grime.

After a 2% spike at the start of Monday's trading session - very likely driven by growing confidence it has seen off competition for the mandate from BlackRock, JP Morgan Asset Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management - Schroders shares are little changed late morning.