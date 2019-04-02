Lloyds Bank stars as FTSE 100 rockets in Q1

After a great first quarter for stock markets, we assess the best and worst blue-chips of 2019 so far.

It's been a storming start to 2019 for the FTSE 100 index, with popular interactive investor stocks including Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Next (LSE:NXT) and Tesco (LSE:TSCO) among those on a charge. No less than 47 top flight stocks posted double-digit percentage gains in the first quarter, with the London market part of a global bounce-back after the pounding for shares at the end of 2018. The FTSE 100 index surged 8% to 7,279 in the three months, compared with the 13% gain seen for the S&P 500 in the best start to a year for the Wall Street index since 1998. A softer stance on US interest rates, easing trade tensions and China's stimulus efforts have restored global confidence, even if there are signs in recent weeks the rally may be slowing. From a UK investment perspective, annual results season and accompanying dividend announcements have been supportive in the face of so much Brexit uncertainty. Only 15 London blue-chip stocks were in negative territory in the quarter, although worryingly for income investors they included already high-yielding heavyweights Centrica (LSE:CNA), Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) and BT Group (LSE:BT.A). Shares in British Gas owner Centrica fell 15% to finish the quarter at a 20-year low near 115p, as the prospect of another tough year fuelled City expectations that CEO Iain Conn will finally have to reduce the 12p a year payout, which currently yields near to 10%.

Fears of a dividend cut in 2019 are also depressing Vodafone shares, with the mobile phone giant down 9% to 141.4p. The official line from CEO Nick Read is that the dividend will be frozen rather than cut as Voda focuses on reducing its debts. But faced with the expensive roll-out of 5G services, the telecoms giant may find it has to deploy its cash elsewhere. Dividend fears have also played a part in BT Group's disappointing quarter, with analysts speculating whether new boss Philip Jansen will use maiden annual results in May to cut the pay-out in favour of investment. While a dividend reduction in November's interims failed to hurt shares, the autumn rally for BT has been followed by a 6% fall in the first quarter.