The Moneywise Podcast: Searching for top Cash Isa rates and making a will in the coronavirus lockdown
9th April 2020 12:29
by Moneywise Team from interactive investor
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Making a will during the coronavirus pandemic has become risky or impossible for many.
In this first episode of The Moneywise Podcast we explain how to make a will during these unprecedented times and how the government can help speed up the process.
Join Moneywise's Brean Horne, Rachel Rickard Straus and Sam Barker as they discuss this as well as where to find the best Isa rates and how to spot - and thwart - our triggers for overspending.
Listen to the full episode below.
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
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