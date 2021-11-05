Nanoco: nanotech firm shares latest results

About the company: Nanoco Group is a UK-based company engaged in research, development and manufacturing of heavy-metal-free quantum dots and semiconductor nanoparticles. The company uses cadmium-free quantum dot (CFQD) technology to produce efficient, low-cost and lightweight solar cells, as well as enhanced colour, energy efficiency, and seamless integration into existing production processes, and enables tuneable and high-efficiency lighting. Its products include cadmium-free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, and nanoparticles, which offer the potential for display, lighting, solar and biological imaging applications. Most of the company's revenue comes from joint development agreements, individual project development programmes and the sale of quantum dot products.

