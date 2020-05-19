New energy deals fall to lowest prices since summer 2018

Household energy deals have fallen to their cheapest rate since summer 2018, according to new data from Uswitch.

This is because the cost of energy to suppliers has fallen, and this saving has been passed on to consumers who take out new deals.

The cost of wholesale electricity in April 2020 dropped 44% compared to the same time last year, with prices falling from £43.55MWh to £24.18.

This decrease was triggered by a decrease in global demand for energy during the lockdown, Uswitch found.

Households could save hundreds of pounds by switching to a cheaper deal.

Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch.com, says: “Life is far from easy at the moment, but one small chink of light is that energy prices are lower now than they have been for almost two years.

“This will be particularly welcome news for any homes consuming more power than usual due to the lockdown.”

Where can you find the cheapest deals?

Currently the Fix'D 20 11.0 tariff from Outfox the Market is the best on the market, costing just £764, and is set for 12 months.

This is closely followed by the Green Super Power (1 Year) v4 + Free Boiler Service from Tonik Energy which costs £770.98 for 12 months.

The cheapest tariff from the Big Six is the British Gas Energy and Home Services May 2021 deal, costing £806.

The table below shows the top energy deals available right now.

Supplier Plan name End date Average price (£) Outfox the Market Fix'D 20 11.0 12m £764.10 Tonik Energy Green Super Power (1 Year) v4 + Free Boiler Service 12m £770.98 Avro Energy Simple and SuperFixed 12m £792.85 Together Energy Green Together Fixed May21 12m £797.73 Green Network Energy GNE Spring Sunrise V4 12m £798.62 Green CherryBlossom N/A £800.09 Igloo Energy IGLOO PIONEER N/A £805.06 British Gas Energy and Home Services May 2021 2021-05-31 £806.31 npower Select Exclusive 12 Month Fix v2 12m £806.73 Yorkshire Energy Green Flamborough - Fixed until 31st July 2021 2021-07-31 £811.19

Source: Uswitch 2020

How to find the best energy deal

It is important to shop around before switching energy provider. Price comparison websites are a great place to start when shopping around.

They allow you to search through hundreds of deals from different companies quickly and easily.

You will need to have a recent energy bill or annual statement to hand which contains details about your current energy plan.

If you do not have a recent energy bill, contact your current provider to get one.

As well as looking at price, be sure to check how their customer service is rated to ensure that you get the right assistance if you have a query.

When you have found the right deal, your new provider will arrange the switch for you.

Most energy companies have signed up to the 'Energy Switch Guarantee' which means that it should not take more than 21 days to complete your switch.

From 1 May 2020, suppliers who take longer than 15 working days to make the switch will have to give you an automatic £30 compensation payment.