The out-of-favour funds experts are sticking with

Financial markets have a whiff of complacency. Indices hit new highs over the summer, in apparent defiance of tariff turmoil, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. Nervous investors may want to try some “anti-complacency” options – areas that remained unloved even as markets soared.

In reality, a lot of investor complacency is confined to the US stock market and the mega-cap technology companies in particular. These have continued to thrive despite the very real threat posed to US multinational companies from tariffs. However, cracks have been appearing. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s strong earnings were greeted with a shrug by investors and a number of the Magnificent Seven – notably Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) - have been wobblier since the start of the year.

The problem is that these areas often form a significant chunk of investor portfolios. Richard Weiss, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investment, says the concentration of the S&P 500 index is as high as it has ever been, with the top 10 stocks now representing roughly 40% of the index.

The weakness of the US dollar is another reason to look beyond these highly valued technology names. The US currency has been weak since the start of the year. It briefly staged a revival in late July, but sunk again after Donald Trump’s interference in the Federal Reserve. This makes the calculation for UK investors more difficult – they are buying an expensive market, without the tailwind of US dollar strength.

Anti-complacency trade

What would an anti-complacency trade look like? The dominance of the US stock markets has meant that almost everywhere else looks at least decent value. The UK, for example, has been very strong since the start of the year, but has almost 10 years of sluggish performance to recover and still looks cheap on almost all objective metrics. Europe, emerging markets, and much of Asia, have all struggled as the mega-cap technology trade has crowded out other opportunities.

Regionally, Rob Burdett at Nedgroup Investments, believes emerging markets are a fertile hunting ground for investors. The MSCI Emerging Markets index has outpaced the MSCI World Index by around 6% for the year to date (to the end of August). The revival of China appears to have galvanised investment across emerging markets. They have also benefited from a shift in thinking on the relative risks of emerging markets versus developed markets – if the US government is going to interfere with the central bank, pursue unorthodox monetary policy and upend international trade, why should emerging markets command a significant risk premium?

Burdett adds: “These look cheap against their own history and internationally. They usually do well when the dollar is weak as well.” They have been out of favour for a long time. Burdett says: “Geopolitical instability hasn’t helped and China, being the largest emerging market, has been struggling until recently.” However, this has changed as the government has shown greater willingness to support the Chinese economy and markets. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Ord (LSE:JMG) and Utilico Emerging Markets Ord (LSE:UEM) are both on the ii Super 60 list of investment ideas.

Healthcare and biotechnology

There are also a number of individual sectors that stand out as good value. Healthcare has struggled. The MSCI Global Healthcare index is down 10.9% over the past year, trailing the MSCI World by around 27%.

In the longer term, it is supported by strong structural factors, with ageing populations across many developed economies raising healthcare needs. However, it has suffered from uncertainty over US drug pricing, changes at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and US President Donald Trump’s capricious hiring of a vaccine sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Junior, as US health secretary.

Burdett says: “Healthcare looks out of favour to a greater degree than is perhaps warranted, especially providers of insured care. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) recently announced a new large stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the US, which could be the reason sentiment bottoms out. Their shares jumped 15% on the day of the announcement. It is a key holding for Andy Headley of the Veritas Global Focus fund with whom we are invested.”

Ian Rees, head of multi-manager investment at Premier Miton, highlights biotechnology in particular: “If I said there was a high-growth sector, driven by a wave of technology innovation, with real societal impact, you’d probably assume I was talking about artificial intelligence (AI), but these are all the attributes of biotechnology.”

The key difference is that biotechnology is trading at all-time lows rather than all-time highs after a very difficult run. The average biotechnology and healthcare investment trust is down over 17% over five years.