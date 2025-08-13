Persimmon: signs of increasingly stable foundations
This blue-chip housebuilder has been hamstrung by a faltering domestic economy, but there are several tailwinds which could revitalise the sector, and its land bank strength and dividend yield are both attractive.
13th August 2025 08:24
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
While these numbers don't shoot the lights out, there is clear evidence that Persimmon (LSE:PSN) continues to propel those levers within its control.
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers
The sector is highly cyclical and the current UK economic backdrop is unstable. General uncertainty, mortgage availability concerns, slowing construction activity and pressures arising from increases to the likes of National Insurance and stamp duty are meaningful headwinds.
That being said, there are a number of tailwinds which could yet revitalise the sector. More broadly, there remains a noticeable supply shortage of homes domestically, government reforms to planning should oil the wheels of being able to break ground, and the recent interest rate cut is a step in the right direction if not the ultimate goal. At the same time, the group has noted that for some, inflation-beating pay rises and the relaxation of lending rules has led to higher enquiry rates.
In the meantime and for its part, Persimmon is opening its strategic doors where possible. Over the first half, the group made £210 million of land purchases at what it describes as “excellent margins”, adding to one of the core parts of the investment case for the housebuilder, namely its land bank. This now stands at 82,504 plots, which gives some idea as to the potential scale of future profits and the group’s historic ability to convert such purchases into higher margins and profits are promising signs.
- Stockwatch: can UK shares remain strong given US tariff impact?
- Watch our video: two value buys – and why banks are still a bargain
In addition, the group operates three manufacturing facilities to make its own timber frames, bricks and tiles. It estimates that this saves around £5,500 per plot on building costs, and indeed there is now demand coming from elsewhere for its bricks in particular. At the same time, the group has launched its “New Build Boost” scheme in an effort to ease some of the affordability concerns of potential buyers.
As a result of its actions, there are signs of increasingly stable foundations. New home completions for the period increased by 4% to 4,605, such that the group has reiterated its full-year target of between 11,000 and 11,500 homes and indeed 12,000 the following year. The average selling price of these new homes spiked by 8% to £284,047, while its forward sales position also drove higher to £1.25 billion from a previous £1.12 billion, suggesting some growing momentum.
Revenues for the group as a whole were 14% higher at £1.5 billion, ahead of expectations of £1.37 billion and adjusted pre-tax profit rose by 11% to £164.9 million. Underlying return on capital also improved to 11.2% from 10%, and the dividend was maintained, protecting an attractive 5.3% yield, which effectively leaves shareholders being paid to wait amid these turbulent times. The outlook was maintained for the year as a whole, including operating margin of between 14.2% and 14.5%, en route to its 20% medium-term target.
- ii view: housebuilder Bellway predicts further growth in 2026
- Why this quality stock surged in the FTSE 100
Even as a preferred play within the sector, Persimmon has been hamstrung by the wider factors over which it has little influence, including but not limited to a faltering domestic economy. As a result, the share price fall of 28% over the last year, which compares to a gain of 11% for the wider FTSE 100, brings the decline over the last five years to 54% as the group struggles to recover former glories.
The initial share price reaction also reflects some exasperation that progress is perhaps not accelerating quickly enough. However, by the same token this has left the shares on an undemanding historic valuation which, alongside the group’s particular order book and land bank strengths leads to a market consensus of a strong buy, especially with the longer term in mind.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.