Podcast: Election 2019, gold, and 10 funds for children

We discuss the star asset class for 2019, name two great funds tips, and assess the UK election’s impact on investment prospects.

Money Observer editor Faith Glasgow and deputy editor Kyle Caldwell discuss some of the issues raised in the December edition of the magazine, choosing their favourite fund among 10 suggested by experts as sensible options for grandchildren.

As well as reviewing which predictions made by experts for 2019 came true and which failed to materialise, they look forward to the general election and what this could mean for your investments and personal finances.

The editorial team also home in on the year’s star asset class – gold – and discuss the pros and cons of investing in the precious metal given the macroeconomic environment.

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This podcast was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer. Click here to subscribe.