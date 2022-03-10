Interactive Investor

Reach Q&A: full-year results

10th March 2022 11:06

Chief executive officer Jim Mullen and chief finance officer Simon Fuller of Reach (LSE:RCH) present their full-year results and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 9 March 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

Reach is a commercial national and regional news publisher in the UK, producing and distributing content through newspapers, magazines and digital platforms. Its portfolio includes influential and iconic brands such as the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Sunday People, Daily Express, Sunday Express, Daily Star, Daily Star Sunday, Daily Record, Sunday Mail, market brands in key metropolitan markets across the country and paid-for celebrity brands: OK! and New!. The group's revenue streams are from print and digital activities. 

