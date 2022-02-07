Interactive Investor

ReNeuron: biotech strategy and investor Q&A

7th February 2022 14:40

Investor Meet Company from ii contributor

Chief executive officer Olav Hellebø and chief finance officer Catherine Isted of ReNeuron Group (LSE:RENE) present their strategic update and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 4 February 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

Highlights

Q&A: 23:15

About the company:   

ReNeuron Group PLC is a biotechnology firm and its core activities include the research and clinical development of cell-based therapeutics. The company product pipeline includes human retinal progenitor cell line (hRPC) and CTX neural cell line. It derives revenue from UK and US. The company is mainly focusing on the treatment of stroke disability, inherited retinal diseases, and cancer. 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Spring is in the air for FTSE 100

about 19 hours ago

Stockwatch: overlooked and underpriced, a US tech giant to watch

about 20 hours ago

BP profits boom keeps shares racing toward pre-Covid price

1 day ago

Baillie Gifford retains crown as active investors’ favourite fund firm

about 18 hours ago

Living-cost pain for higher earners too

about 17 hours ago

Insider: look who’s buying at IQE and Future

2 days ago

Dogs of the Footsie: how did the 2021 kennel shape up?

2 days ago

Funds Fan: Scottish Mortgage, dividends in 2022, and an inflation hedge

5 days ago

Ian Cowie: how I have taken advantage of the tech sell-off

6 days ago

10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2022

8 days ago