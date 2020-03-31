Revealed: cheapest and most expensive areas for utility bills

Find out how your utility bills compare to the rest of the UK

London is the cheapest area in the UK for utility bills, new data from Save on Energy has revealed.

The energy experts analysed over 18 million energy performance certificates to find the 10 cheapest and most expensive areas for energy bills.

Households in the capital pay roughly £775 in total for utilities a year.

Dartford, in the southeast, is the second-cheapest area for utilities, with households paying £782 each year.

Following closely behind, Milton Keynes, where the average annual utility bill totals £784, is the third cheapest area.

By contrast, Dumfries and Galloway is the most expensive area for utilities.

Residents pay an average of £2,416 each year. The Welsh town of Llandrindod Wells is the second most expensive area, with homes paying an average of £1,311 for utilities.

Households in Galashiels have the third most expensive energy bills in the country. The average home in the area pays £1,181 each year.

The map below shows a full list of the top 10 cheapest and most expensive areas for utility bills.