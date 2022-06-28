The Richard Hunter Interview: can you trust in trusts?

Jonathan Davis is the author of the Investment Trusts Handbook, the editorially independent annual described as "the definitive guide to the sector". He joins Richard to take a closer look at why he considers trusts to be the "connoisseur’s choice", closed and open-ended investments and whether we are in a bear market.

