The Richard Hunter Interview: can you trust in trusts?

28th June 2022 09:09

Jonathan Davis is the author of the Investment Trusts Handbook, the editorially independent annual described as "the definitive guide to the sector". He joins Richard to take a closer look at why he considers trusts to be the "connoisseur’s choice", closed and open-ended investments and whether we are in a bear market.

