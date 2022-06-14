Interactive Investor

The Richard Hunter Interview: how to make a profit without investing in FAANG stocks

14th June 2022 08:33

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Zehrid Osmani is Richard's guest this week. The manager of the Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LSE:MNP) investment trust talks making money without exposure to traditional FAANG stocks, plus the growth of the metaverse and the potential opportunities it holds for investors.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

