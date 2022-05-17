Interactive Investor

The Richard Hunter Interview: market makers and their role in investing

17th May 2022 08:56

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Richard is joined by Stuart Rutherford, head of retail execution services at Liberum, to talk market makers: what they are, why they are important and how they decide a stock's initial price. They also take a closer look at the difference between order-driven and quote-driven prices.

  • Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Market snapshot: investors favour FTSE 100 over Wall Street

in 6 minutes

Insider: directors and analysts both buyers of these shares at multi-year low

1 day ago

Nick Train apologises for failing to deliver ‘acceptable’ performance

about 19 hours ago

Chart of the week: a cyclical sector to outperform technology

about 17 hours ago

Funds Fan: the Scottish Mortgage interview

5 days ago

Richard Beddard: why I’m in favour of this promiscuous FTSE 100 firm

4 days ago

Stockwatch: what this warning for stock market investors really means

4 days ago

Ian Cowie: the investment trusts that pass the 9% inflation test

5 days ago

What Rolls-Royce just told shareholders at this year's AGM

5 days ago

Eight star fund managers you can buy on the cheap

6 days ago