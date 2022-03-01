Interactive Investor

The Richard Hunter Interview: selling bitcoin and inflation protection

1st March 2022 09:09

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Richard is joined by Duncan MacInnes, investment director at Ruffer, to discuss why they sold their bitcoin position after six months and how conventional portfolios could currently be vulnerable. Plus, they talk about ways to protect portfolios from inflation.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Persimmon results bring relief to housebuilding sector

about 3 hours ago

JPMorgan Russian Securities Trust faces continuation vote

about 3 hours ago

Market movers: FTSE 100 is only winner, oil, Apple, house prices

about 3 hours ago

This trendy stock just sunk to a new low: time to buy?

about 3 hours ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: February 2022

about 22 hours ago

Heavy selling across Europe highlights these safe haven stocks

about 22 hours ago

Stockwatch: intriguing takeover speculation make this one to watch

1 day ago

Where to find income in 2022 as the mining boom ends

1 day ago

Insider: bargain hunting at these household names

2 days ago

Expert investment tips from £50 to £50,000

7 days ago