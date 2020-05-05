Santander private bank customers report being locked out of accounts for two weeks

Users of Santander’s private banking arm Cater Allen have reported being locked out of their accounts or struggling to make payments following an IT upgrade.

One user says he was unable to get into his account for more than two weeks and could not get through to the customer services department.

Ian Jones from, 62, from Hove in East Sussex, says that following a Cater Allen IT upgrade in February he had problems entering his password and was booted out of the system.

“Whilst I was away on holiday with my wife the bank changed its password system. I forgot about this when I came back and was locked out after I entered the wrong one.

“I tried phoning and sending an email but after two weeks Cater Allen had not responded. I then sent another email and the following day I got a phone call from a woman who was very helpful and managed to sort it out very quickly.

“But for two weeks there was no acknowledgement of my email and during that time we were not able to access our money.”

Last year Cater Allen started upgrading its IT infrastructure and is moving its customers onto a new system in batches.

However, the ongoing migration has been beset by problems, with some users reporting that they have had difficulty using the new website.

Another user says that following the IT upgrade there had been problems in processing payments due to the new portal.