Seraphim Space’s share issue: all you need to know

“Space tech” fund Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) is seeking to raise up to £350 million via a share issuance that is available to DIY investors.

The trust, which has enjoyed phenomenal returns in recent history thanks to both excitement about space exploration and higher defence spending, is issuing C shares to retail and institutional investors at £1 a go.

The offer opened this week and should close at 10am on Wednesday 6 May, although the fundraising is ultimately subject to shareholder approval at a meeting on the same date. DIY investors must make a minimum investment of £250. The offer is available through interactive investor, with more information detailed on our IPO page.

The shares may be issued through one or more placings, meaning the trust could in theory come to the market a handful of times rather than raising the full amount in one go.

Why now?

Seraphim has argued that now is the time to invest more money, both in new holdings and existing ones, as the space tech market reaches a “critical inflection point”.

Satellite and launch costs have fallen, while global security concerns and climate worries have also driven interest in the sector. It’s notable that Seraphim Space holdings have been making big agreements with defence organisations in the last year or so.

The Seraphim portfolio at the end of 2025

Company % ICEYE 39 All. Space 15.9 D-Orbit 12.4 HawkEye 360 10.1 LeoLabs 3.7 SatVu 3.3 Xona Space Systems 3.1 Skylo 2 Tomorrow.io 1.3 Zeno 1.1 Other investments 6.4 Cash 6.5

Source: Seraphim Space.

The fund has enjoyed some very strong performance, with the shares making a total return of more than 300% over the last 12 months and recently trading on a roughly 45% premium.

Seraphim has been buoyed by a number of positive developments, most recently this week when holding HawkEye 360, which accounted for 10% of the portfolio at the end of 2025, filed for an initial public offering (IPO).

Understanding C shares

C shares are a separate pool of money, commonly used as a way of avoiding “cash drag” on the main shares while the new money is deployed. Over time the C shares get rolled into the main shares.

One advantage of the C share is the price, with it being offered at £1 versus around £2.06 at which the main shares trade. But this can come with big risks: Seraphim invests in private companies that can take time to reach profitability, and there could well be bumps in the road.

How SSIT shares have performed over the years

Year 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 Total return (%) 71.7 120.6 58.1 -23.9 -64

Source: FE Analytics. 2026 figure as at 28/04/26. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Those who have been with Seraphim since the early days will know just how volatile it can be.

The shares soared on the back of their 2021 IPO but lost 64% in 2022 as higher interest rates kicked in. However, it wasn’t until 2025 that the shares returned to their IPO price.