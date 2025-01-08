Share Sleuth: it pained me to sell this winner that made 700%

Solid State (LSE:SOLI) (rank 6, score 8.4) and Softcat (LSE:SCT) (rank 10, score 7.7) were prime candidates for investment though. Solid State, an electronic equipment manufacturer and component distributor, is the most under-represented share in the Share Sleuth portfolio. The Decision Engine calculates its ideal holding size is £13,756, but the value of the holding is only £2,314, leaving a difference (Max trade) of £11,442. I first added Solid State shares in September 2009, but liquidated the holding in September 2011. I added the shares again in July 2016, augmented that holding in July 2018, and the portfolio has held the shares in diminishing number ever since. I reduced the holding’s size in February 2019, May 2021 and August 2022. Those reductions, and the fact that the share price fell off a precipice last October, are the reasons the portfolio’s Solid State holding is so small. The sell-off in Solid State in 2024 was provoked for a similar reason to a sell-off in 2016.

Source: ShareScope. “b” stands for buy and “s” stands for sell In 2016, Solid State lost a large contract to supply offender tags to the Ministry of Justice. In 2024, another government department, the Ministry of Defence, put a programme on hold that Solid State is supplying with communications equipment. The sell-off in 2016 gave me the opportunity to build up the portfolio’s holding in Solid State, so perhaps the same will be true in 2025. Solid State thinks orders will resume after the conclusion of the Strategic Defence review this summer, but profit will be much lower than expected in the financial year ending in March 2024, and in the year ending March 2025. Shares for the future: my final scores of 2024

Stockwatch: attractive yields and a possible upturn The asterisk next to Solid State in the table indicates that I re-scored the share after the bad news, to better account for the risk that large orders are sometimes delayed or fall through. The score is, therefore, up-to-date. There was nothing stopping me adding more shares, except Softcat… There was nothing to stop me adding IT reseller Softcat (score 7.7, rank 10) either. I scored it less than two months ago. It would be a new holding, so the difference between £0 and an ideal holding size of £10,728 makes the share the second most under-represented share in the portfolio after Solid State. I think I will do both trades, but this month I decided on Softcat. I have admired the company’s people-focused business model for years. To my mind, Solid State’s shares are good value even if it loses the communications order, but since we are unlikely to hear anything definitive about the order until summer there is probably no great hurry to build the holding back up. Removing Tristel The bottom 10 shares of the 40 scored and ranked in the Decision Engine table included all the system’s “sell” recommendations (as well as two shares the portfolio no longer holds, XP Power and PZ Cussons, and two it has never owned, Keystone Law and James Cropper).

Source: ShareScope. “b” stands for buy and “s” stands for sell. Tristel has been a tremendous investment. It joined Share Sleuth in 2013 and I reduced the holding in 2015 and 2019. ShareScope tells me the Tristel investment returned 697%, an annual return of nearly 19%. I will continue to score Tristel, and maybe one day the Decision Engine will nudge me to add it back to the portfolio. Celebrus is also sub-scale and consequently also at risk. It is only worth 2% of the portfolio’s total value. Making the trades On Thursday 29 December 2024, I liquidated 750 Tristel shares, the portfolio’s entire holding. The price to sell was 4.20p, which raised £3,140 after deducting £10 in lieu of fees. I also added 326 shares in Softcat, at a price of £15.21p. The total cost was £4,993 including £10 in fees and nearly £25 in stamp duty. Share Sleuth performance At the close on Friday 3 January 2025, Share Sleuth was worth £198,548, 562% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth 87,652, an increase of 192%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. After the trades and dividends paid during the month from Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Garmin, Renishaw (LSE:RSW), and Tristel, Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £8,576. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £4,964. Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 8,476 Shares 190,072 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 198,548 562 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 3,777 -16 ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 4,215 4 BMY Bloomsbury 845 3,203 5,678 77 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 6,565 39 CHH Churchill China 1,495 17,228 10,465 -39 CHRT Cohort 861 2,813 10,418 270 CLBS Celebrus 1,528 3,509 4,126 18 DWHT Dewhurst 938 6,754 9,474 40 FOUR 4Imprint 116 2,251 5,597 149 GAW Games Workshop 100 4,571 13,240 190 GDWN Goodwin 133 3,112 10,480 237 GRMN Garmin 53 4,413 8,794 99 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,476 10,371 11,557 11 JET2 Jet2 456 250 6,968 2,687 LTHM James Latham 1,150 14,437 13,283 -8 MACF Macfarlane 3,533 5,005 3,851 -23 OXIG Oxford Instruments 241 5,043 5,061 0 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 6,396 28 QTX Quartix 3,285 7,296 5,125 -30 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 7,675 23 RWS RWS 2,790 9,199 4,955 -46 SCT Softcat 326 4,992 4,955 -1 SOLI Solid State 1,780 1,028 2,448 138 TET Treatt 763 1,082 3,556 228 TFW Thorpe (F W) 4,362 9,711 13,304 37 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 5,050 -64 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 3,060 -52 Notes

Source: SharePad, close on Friday 3 January 2025. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns shares in all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. For more on the Share Sleuth portfolio, please see Richard’s New Year 2025 explainer. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

