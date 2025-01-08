Share Sleuth: it pained me to sell this winner that made 700%
Richard Beddard explains why he’s waved goodbye to a successful stock he’s held since 2013. He also added to an existing holding that’s the most under-represented share in the portfolio.
8th January 2025 09:01
by Richard Beddard
With a cash balance of just over £10,000, and a minimum trade size of almost exactly £5,000, the Share Sleuth portfolio had the firepower to finish 2024 with a bang.
It could easily afford more of an existing holding, or a new one.
Adding Softcat
The table below shows the shares with the 10 highest scores according to my Decision Engine on the day I set aside for trading.
The top five, Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Latham (James) (LSE:LTHM), Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN), Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW) and Dewhurst Group (LSE:DWHT), are among the biggest holdings in the portfolio. This precludes all but Churchill China from new investment.
Adding more shares in the other four shares at the minimum trade size (set at 2.5% of the portfolio’s value) would increase the size of the holdings above their ideal holding sizes (which are determined by their scores).
All the top five, indeed eight of the top 10, were also ruled out of contention because I have traded them in the last year, although I could have made an exception for Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) (rank 8, score 8.0), which I last traded 11 months ago.
Solid State (LSE:SOLI) (rank 6, score 8.4) and Softcat (LSE:SCT) (rank 10, score 7.7) were prime candidates for investment though.
Solid State, an electronic equipment manufacturer and component distributor, is the most under-represented share in the Share Sleuth portfolio. The Decision Engine calculates its ideal holding size is £13,756, but the value of the holding is only £2,314, leaving a difference (Max trade) of £11,442.
I first added Solid State shares in September 2009, but liquidated the holding in September 2011.
I added the shares again in July 2016, augmented that holding in July 2018, and the portfolio has held the shares in diminishing number ever since. I reduced the holding’s size in February 2019, May 2021 and August 2022.
Those reductions, and the fact that the share price fell off a precipice last October, are the reasons the portfolio’s Solid State holding is so small.
The sell-off in Solid State in 2024 was provoked for a similar reason to a sell-off in 2016.
Source: ShareScope. “b” stands for buy and “s” stands for sell
In 2016, Solid State lost a large contract to supply offender tags to the Ministry of Justice. In 2024, another government department, the Ministry of Defence, put a programme on hold that Solid State is supplying with communications equipment.
The sell-off in 2016 gave me the opportunity to build up the portfolio’s holding in Solid State, so perhaps the same will be true in 2025.
Solid State thinks orders will resume after the conclusion of the Strategic Defence review this summer, but profit will be much lower than expected in the financial year ending in March 2024, and in the year ending March 2025.
The asterisk next to Solid State in the table indicates that I re-scored the share after the bad news, to better account for the risk that large orders are sometimes delayed or fall through.
The score is, therefore, up-to-date. There was nothing stopping me adding more shares, except Softcat…
There was nothing to stop me adding IT reseller Softcat (score 7.7, rank 10) either. I scored it less than two months ago. It would be a new holding, so the difference between £0 and an ideal holding size of £10,728 makes the share the second most under-represented share in the portfolio after Solid State.
I think I will do both trades, but this month I decided on Softcat. I have admired the company’s people-focused business model for years.
To my mind, Solid State’s shares are good value even if it loses the communications order, but since we are unlikely to hear anything definitive about the order until summer there is probably no great hurry to build the holding back up.
Removing Tristel
The bottom 10 shares of the 40 scored and ranked in the Decision Engine table included all the system’s “sell” recommendations (as well as two shares the portfolio no longer holds, XP Power and PZ Cussons, and two it has never owned, Keystone Law and James Cropper).
The six holdings look fully valued to me because their high share prices weigh heavily on their scores. All six have scores below 6.25, which equates to an ideal holding size of 2.5% of the total value of the portfolio. The portfolio’s minimum trade size is 2.5%.
Since I do not want lots of tiny holdings that are unlikely to have much impact on performance, the Decision Engine sets the ideal holding size for these shares to zero and nudges me to liquidate them.
Cohort (LSE:CHRT), Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY), and Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) are technically ineligible for trading because I have traded them in the last year.
But Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN) (score 5.6, rank 34), Tristel (LSE:TSTL) (score 5.2, rank 36) and Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS) (score 5.0, rank 37) are in the firing line.
At 1.6% of the portfolio’s total value, Tristel, the maker of hospital disinfectant, was a sub-scale holding, the second smallest after Solid State.
It pained me to liquidate Tristel because the product is unique and the business is prosperous. But the price is high, and the score, which I updated in December precludes me from adding to the holding.
Source: ShareScope. “b” stands for buy and “s” stands for sell.
Tristel has been a tremendous investment. It joined Share Sleuth in 2013 and I reduced the holding in 2015 and 2019. ShareScope tells me the Tristel investment returned 697%, an annual return of nearly 19%.
I will continue to score Tristel, and maybe one day the Decision Engine will nudge me to add it back to the portfolio.
Celebrus is also sub-scale and consequently also at risk. It is only worth 2% of the portfolio’s total value.
Making the trades
On Thursday 29 December 2024, I liquidated 750 Tristel shares, the portfolio’s entire holding.
The price to sell was 4.20p, which raised £3,140 after deducting £10 in lieu of fees.
I also added 326 shares in Softcat, at a price of £15.21p. The total cost was £4,993 including £10 in fees and nearly £25 in stamp duty.
Share Sleuth performance
At the close on Friday 3 January 2025, Share Sleuth was worth £198,548, 562% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009.
The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth 87,652, an increase of 192%.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
After the trades and dividends paid during the month from Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Garmin, Renishaw (LSE:RSW), and Tristel, Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £8,576.
The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £4,964.
Share Sleuth
Cost (£)
Value (£)
Return (%)
Cash
8,476
Shares
190,072
Since 9 September 2009
30,000
198,548
562
Companies
Shares
Cost (£)
Value (£)
Return (%)
AMS
Advanced Medical Solutions
1,965
4,503
3,777
-16
ANP
Anpario
1,124
4,057
4,215
4
BMY
Bloomsbury
845
3,203
5,678
77
BNZL
Bunzl
201
4,714
6,565
39
CHH
Churchill China
1,495
17,228
10,465
-39
CHRT
Cohort
861
2,813
10,418
270
CLBS
Celebrus
1,528
3,509
4,126
18
DWHT
Dewhurst
938
6,754
9,474
40
FOUR
4Imprint
116
2,251
5,597
149
GAW
Games Workshop
100
4,571
13,240
190
GDWN
Goodwin
133
3,112
10,480
237
GRMN
Garmin
53
4,413
8,794
99
HWDN
Howden Joinery
1,476
10,371
11,557
11
JET2
Jet2
456
250
6,968
2,687
LTHM
James Latham
1,150
14,437
13,283
-8
MACF
Macfarlane
3,533
5,005
3,851
-23
OXIG
Oxford Instruments
241
5,043
5,061
0
PRV
Porvair
906
4,999
6,396
28
QTX
Quartix
3,285
7,296
5,125
-30
RSW
Renishaw
234
6,227
7,675
23
RWS
RWS
2,790
9,199
4,955
-46
SCT
Softcat
326
4,992
4,955
-1
SOLI
Solid State
1,780
1,028
2,448
138
TET
Treatt
763
1,082
3,556
228
TFW
Thorpe (F W)
4,362
9,711
13,304
37
TUNE
Focusrite
2,020
14,128
5,050
-64
VCT
Victrex
292
6,432
3,060
-52
Notes
2 January: Removed Tristel (TSTL), added Softcat (SCT)
Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate
Cash earns no interest
Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance
£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £198,548 today
£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £87,652 today
Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods
Source: SharePad, close on Friday 3 January 2025.
Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
Richard owns shares in all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio.
For more on the Share Sleuth portfolio, please see Richard’s New Year 2025 explainer.
Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard
