Shares for the future: a UK tech firm with an ace up its sleeve

Although we are warned not to judge a book by its cover, software reseller Softcat (LSE:SCT) is sending us one-word messages on the front of its annual reports. In the past few years, it has chosen words that evoke its enduring culture: “Community”. “Together”. “Connect”, but the report for the year to July 2024 says “Evolve”. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers Softcat is evolving in response to rapid technological change. Scoring SCT: rapid technological change Since 2016, the first full year after Softcat’s flotation, adjusted profit has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% without recourse to acquisitions or debt.

The Past (dependable) [3] Profitable growth: Adjusted profit has grown at 17% CAGR [1]

Strong finances: More cash than financial obligations at every year end [1]

Through thick and thin: Worst year, 68% return on capital in 2024 [1] Modest revenue growth over the long term and a decline in 2024 are not a cause for concern. Accounting rules determining revenue changed in 2018 and they were reinterpreted in 2021, reducing revenue in those years. The same rules require Softcat to account for software as an agent, receiving a commission on sales rather than recognising the full value of the sale in revenue. This means hardware sales have a disproportionate impact. In a year like the one just past, when hardware revenue fell sharply but the rest of the business performed well, the overall impact was negative. Softcat uses an alternative performance measure, Gross Invoiced Income (GII), to show how it is performing. This grosses up software sales so they are calculated on a similar basis to hardware. GII revenue increased by 11%. Why FTSE 250 is tipped to thrive in 2025

Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis Over the past 10 years, Softcat says it has grown GII at a compound annual growth rate of 19%. Over the past five years the rate has slowed to 12%. The company confirmed on Thursday that it is looking forward to double-digit growth in gross profit in 2025, and high single-digit growth in operating profit. Perhaps that discrepancy is a result of investment. Having invested heavily in recruitment in recent years, Softcat is planning major investment in its IT infrastructure. That is the price of evolution... The Present (distinctive) [3] Discernible business: Sells software and hardware at scale [1]

With experienced people: Very experienced managers [1]

That creates value for customers: Choice, expertise [1] Softcat started as a catalogue reseller of software to small businesses in the early 1990s. Today it is the UK’s largest reseller. It sells products from all the big vendors, such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft, and has partnerships with many more, from Acer to Zoom. While its biggest customer segment is still small- and medium-sized businesses, Softcat earns almost as much GII from the public sector, and it has made inroads into larger enterprises too. Scale means suppliers want Softcat to represent them, and that means it can give customers a broad range of IT to choose from. More than 80% of the company’s employees deal with customers, and its founder Peter Kelly’s priority was to enable and motivate its biggest resource. His thinking was that if work was fun and employees were passionate, Softcat would sell more. Stockwatch: should you own Nvidia at an all-time high?

Shares for the future: the best stock on my subs’ bench so far To keep this culture alive, the company places great emphasis on internal events, including an annual charity ball, and an annual corporate gathering that most employees and many vendors attend. It also gives employees two days a year to volunteer or fundraise for charity. It has preserved the culture by promoting from within. Softcat recruits for attitude straight from school and university and trains its account managers to follow through on their promises. Long retired, Peter Kelly still has a 33% controlling interest and, breaking with corporate governance norms, the company has successively promoted chief executives to the chair’s role, starting with Kelly. Graham Charlton has only just completed his first full year as chief executive, but he was formerly chief financial officer and his predecessor as chief executive, Graeme Watt, is now chair. External awards recognise Softcat as a “Great Place To Work”, and the company’s own surveys show high levels of employee engagement (90% in 2024, 92% in 2023). Perhaps the acid test of Softcat’s culture is that its employees are prepared to work for less pay than the employees of rivals.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.