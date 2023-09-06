Share Sleuth: spoilt for choice, but here’s why I’ve added to this holding

Like last month, when I sat down on Tuesday 23 August to decide which share to trade this month (if any), my Decision Engine presented me with an embarrassment of riches.

Thirty companies scored seven or more out of nine, which may be unprecedented. If I were to start the portfolio again, all these would be in the frame, but I have long-established rules that restrict the size of each holding and deter me from trading if I have not evaluated a share recently, or if I have already traded that share since the last evaluation.

In practice, eight shares were available to add, as shown in the table below.

Share Score Holding as a % of portfolio Churchill China 9 4.9 Porvair 8 3.1 Macfarlane 8 0.0 Quartix 8 1.3 Bunzl 8 3.0 Auto Trader 7 0.0 Anpario 7 1.3 D4t4 7 1.6

Unsurprisingly, since they score so highly, the table-topping shares, Churchill China (LSE:CHH) and Porvair (LSE:PRV), are two of my favourites, but they are also much bigger holdings than all the other contenders apart from Bunzl (LSE:BNZL).

Churchill China, which makes tableware for the hospitality industry (including the estimable House of Spice in my own village), Porvair, which makes filters and laboratory equipment, and Bunzl, a distributor of consumables to businesses and large organisations, all score 8 or more out of 9. That makes them very attractive.

There are two other shares in that group of super-high scorers: Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF) and Quartix Technologies (LSE:QTX). They are much less well represented in the portfolio, which makes them even more attractive on paper.

Macfarlane, which is ranked eighth out of 40 shares in the Decision Engine, is a leading packaging distributor in the UK with a smaller manufacturing business.

Quartix is ranked 10th. It sells its own brand of low-cost vehicle tracking system. My gut says Quartix.

You might think Macfarlane would diversify the portfolio as it would be a new holding, but the Quartix holding is very small and Macfarlane has similarities with other businesses in the portfolio. It is a distributor with a leading position in the UK, like Lathams, it is a roll-up, using acquisitions of smaller rivals to grow faster, like a handful of companies in the Share Sleuth portfolio including Bunzl, which also sells packaging.

Furthermore, Share Sleuth is not in desperate need of diversification. Before I made my decision it had 29 holdings, which apart from shares like Macfarlane are a pretty diverse bunch.

There are other vehicle-tracking companies, obviously, but I think Quartix's focus on a cheap generic device that can be self-installed, software that can be self-configured, direct sales, and its new strategy to develop add-ons, is unique and coherent.

There are a couple of factors I am trying to keep out of my judgement.

An investor I respect is championing Macfarlane. His advocacy encouraged me to investigate the company, as well as two other Share Sleuth portfolio holdings: Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG) and, coincidentally, Quartix. While I think it is fine to get ideas from other investors, we have to make our own minds up.

Also preying on my mind is the dramatic 65% fall in Quartix's share price since 2021. While I do not consider the direction of the share price when evaluating shares, that kind of move is difficult not to ignore.