Share Sleuth: the stock I’ve sold after a roller-coaster ride

As I cranked up the Decision Engine on Tuesday 28 May to think about what, if anything, would be my trade for the month, the numbers that would govern the decision were: The amount of cash in the portfolio: £5,963, on the day The minimum trade size, which is 2.5% of its total value. Share Sleuth's total value on the day was a smidgen under £200,000, so the minimum trade size was a tiny fraction less than £5,000. The portfolio had enough money to add shares, but adding shares would empty the tank and reduce my options in June. Consequently, I was somewhat disposed to sell shares, but my decision would depend on the choices the Decision Engine gave me. The Decision Engine calculates an ideal holding size based on the score of each share. If the actual holding size strays further than 2.5% of the portfolio's total value from the ideal size, it will suggest a trade. As has been the case for most of the year, the Decision Engine has been willing me to "sell" (no actual money changes hands because Share Sleuth is a virtual portfolio). Two to add Let us look at the top 10 shares, where the best "buys" will be:

Max trade = the trade required to make the value of the holding equal the ideal holding size, ihs = ideal holding size (see the link at the bottom of the article for how it is calculated), # shares = number of shares held in Share Sleuth, Value = value of holding, % = Value of holding as a percentage of the total value of the portfolio The Decision Engine seeks to reconcile quality and price. All the shares at the bottom end of the table are deemed poor value either because the price is a high multiple of normalised profit, or they are of suspect quality, or both. Except for XP Power Ltd (LSE:XPP), the issue is mostly price, and that makes me a very reluctant seller. These are high-quality businesses. They are doing very well. Many of them are unique to the portfolio, some are unique in the stock market, and I suspect some are unique full-stop. Except for Goodwin (LSE:GDWN), the Decision Engine has calculated that their ideal holding size is less than the minimum trade size so it wanted me to sell out completely. Shares for the future: a business I love is in great shape

Top picks in UK tech sector named The obvious decision was to liquidate XP Power. It had the lowest rank, 38th, and scored 5.5. My reckoning of management and the company’s strategy have taken a blow, which was reflected in the score I gave the firm in April. Since then the company has rejected a series of bids from a rival, Advanced Energy Industries, which has lifted the price somewhat, and contributed to XP Power’s low rank. If nothing comes of the bid approach, I hope XP Power recovers, but the Share Sleuth portfolio is not in the business of hope. I am not confident enough in the company’s prospects to hold on to the shares.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. It has been a roller-coaster ride, and astonishingly, a profitable one. SharePad, the software I use to track the portfolio, tells me that my holding has returned about 40% since I first added the shares in November 2016, achieving an annualised return of just under 5%. Taking profits in June 2020 saved my bacon. Had I not done that, a poor investment would have been a dreadful one. Liquidating XP Power Of course, I slept on the decision. Then, on Wednesday 29 May, I sold 240 shares in XP Power, the portfolio’s entire holding. The sale price was £15.80, which raised £3,782 after deducting £10 in lieu of fees. Share Sleuth performance At the close on Friday 31 May, Share Sleuth was worth £200,666, 569% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £86,269, an increase of 188%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. After dividends paid during the month from 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR), Games Workshop, Howden Joinery, and Macfarlane, Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £9,975. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £5,017. Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 9,975 Shares 190,691 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 200,666 569 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 4,264 -5 ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 3,203 -21 BMY Bloomsbury 845 3,203 5,155 61 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 5,901 25 CHH Churchill China 1,058 12,223 11,744 -4 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 13,120 250 CLBS Celebrus 1,528 3,509 3,438 -2 DWHT Dewhurst 532 1,754 6,304 259 FOUR 4Imprint 116 2,251 7,528 234 GAW Games Workshop 100 4,571 9,985 118 GDWN Goodwin 266 6,646 16,173 143 GRMN Garmin 53 4,413 6,827 55 HWDN Howden Joinery 2,020 12,718 18,332 44 JET2 Jet2 456 250 6,056 2,322 LTHM James Latham 750 9,235 9,206 0 MACF Macfarlane 3,533 5,005 4,257 -15 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 6,487 30 PZC PZ Cussons 1,870 3,878 2,064 -47 QTX Quartix 3,285 7,296 5,256 -28 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 9,360 50 RWS RWS 2,790 9,199 4,855 -47 SOLI Solid State 356 1,028 5,322 418 TET Treatt 763 1,082 3,815 252 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 7,300 231 TSTL Tristel 750 268 3,150 1,074 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 7,828 -45 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 3,761 -42 Notes:

