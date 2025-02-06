Share Sleuth: three firms on the buy list. Here’s the one I chose

Having decided the Share Sleuth portfolio is in good shape, I’m making small adjustments to keep it that way. Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts A trio of additions My scheduled trading day last month fell on Monday 20 January, when the portfolio had just over £8,500 in cash. That was more than enough to fund a meaningful-sized trade, which I define as one worth more than 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value (just under £5,000). These were the shares my Decision Engine ranked most highly that day:

A decade of trading Solid State. “B” indicates additions to the portfolio. “S” indicates reductions. Share Sleuth performance At the close on 31 January 2025, Share Sleuth was worth £192,282, 564% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £92,161, an increase of 207%.

After dividends paid during the month from Celebrus, Latham (James) (LSE:LTHM), and Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £3,589. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £4,982. Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 3,589 Shares 195,692 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 199,282 564 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 4,107 -9 ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 4,777 18 BMY Bloomsbury 845 3,203 5,628 76 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 6,930 47 CHH Churchill China 1,495 17,228 9,194 -47 CHRT Cohort 861 2,813 9,902 252 CLBS Celebrus 1,528 3,509 3,469 -1 DWHT Dewhurst 938 6,754 10,037 49 FOUR 4Imprint 116 2,251 6,995 211 GAW Games Workshop 100 4,571 14,560 219 GDWN Goodwin 133 3,112 9,762 214 GRMN Garmin 53 4,413 9,301 111 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,476 10,371 12,111 17 JET2 Jet2 456 250 6,981 2,693 LTHM James Latham 1,150 14,437 13,513 -6 MACF Macfarlane 3,533 5,005 3,851 -23 OXIG Oxford Instruments 241 5,043 5,061 0 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 6,233 25 QTX Quartix 3,285 7,296 5,831 -20 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 8,436 35 RWS RWS 2,790 9,199 3,833 -58 SCT Softcat 326 4,992 5,229 5 SOLI Solid State 5,009 6,033 6,637 10 TET Treatt 763 1,082 3,220 197 TFW Thorpe (F W) 4,362 9,711 13,260 37 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 3,939 -72 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 2,897 -55 Notes

21 January: Added to Solid State

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £199,282 today

£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £92,161 today

Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods

Source: SharePad, close on Friday 31 January 2025. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. For more on the Share Sleuth portfolio, please see Richard’s explainer. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

