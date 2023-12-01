Shares for the future: the 31 companies I think are good value  

It is the turn of the month, and as usual we are publishing the list of shares ranked by my Decision Engine. Each share's score is still determined by my annual evaluation of the business and daily movements in the share price. Under the hood though, much is changing because I have started to implement a new version of the scoring system. You can read about the new methodology in last month’s Shares for the future article. Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA This month, I need to deal with the fallout: how to merge the new and old systems, and make sure they still help me decide how much of each share to hold. Jury-rigging the Decision Engine So far, I have scored three companies using the new method, so 37 of the 40 shares in the Decision Engine still have their old scores. They will be re-scored next time they publish an annual report, in up to a year or so’s time. This gives us a headache, because we are comparing apples with oranges. Actually, it is more like comparing two different oranges as the two scoring systems do the same thing in a similar way. I expect most shares that scored highly under the old system to do well under the new system and that is how it has worked out so far. In a few cases, the new system may result in more radical re-evaluation, but that happens occasionally anyway. Mixing the two systems creates technical conundrums, though. The most obvious is that the maximum score has changed. The old system scored shares out of 9, and the new system scores shares out of 10. That really is comparing apples to oranges. I have fixed that problem by scaling each old score up by a factor of 1.111, so now they have the same weight as scores out of 10. Changing the maximum score raises another issue: the benchmark for deciding whether a high quality business is good value or not. Traditionally, I have regarded shares that score 7 or more as good value, shares that score 5 or 6 as fair value and shares that score less than 5 to be poor value. These are arbitrary benchmarks, and I intend to leave them where they are. That, though, creates another problem. Penalising expensive shares The scores do not just help me decide whether to hold a share, they also help me decide how much of a share to hold. The higher the score, the greater that share should be as a proportion of its total value. To show why this might be a problem, I need to talk a bit about the price score. Like many investors I compare price to profit, although I use enterprise value (the value of equity and debt) instead of the more common market capitalisation (the value of equity) to put a price on the business. I also normalise profit to estimate how much it might earn in a typical year. This produces a normalised earnings yield (profit in a typical year as a percentage of the firm’s enterprise value). The earnings yield is profit divided by price, and we can translate it back to something that most investors understand using its reciprocal, price divided by profit, the price-to-earnings or PE ratio. I use a sigmoid function to turn the earnings yield into a score. When plotted, a sigmoid function produces an ‘s’ shaped curve, with the earnings yield on one axis, and the score on the other. The table on the left of the chart shows the more common PE ratio for each earnings yield.

