The shares fund managers have held the longest and why

Warren Buffett’s ideal holding period is forever, but this is tricky to pull off successfully. Here, a selection of Super 60 fund managers name the shares they've held the longest that they still have plenty of conviction in.

Should you run your winners or take profits? When it comes to the question of how long to hold a stock, especially one that is enjoying rapid growth, there are basically two approaches. Fund managers may employ either. One is to ‘run your winners’, holding on to outperforming stocks on the grounds that a company was chosen on the basis of rigorous criteria, nothing material has changed in the way it is being run, the macroeconomic climate is supportive and therefore it probably has further to go. Nick Train, for instance, buys high-quality stocks when they’re attractively priced and then disregards short-term volatility in his holdings. He only sells them if he no longer considers them quality companies, or when their rise in value causes them to become too large a proportion of the portfolio. Watch our video: Buffettology fund: two recession-proof shares, and one buy and hold forever stock

Listen to our podcast: Three ways to generate £10,000 income this year The other strategy is to set a target share price or percentage gain and pocket your profits at that point. Alex Wright at Fidelity buys recovery and ‘special situation’ stocks and sells either when that recovery is well under way and “the share price reflects future growth prospects”, or in the event that circumstances have changed and the share has become more risky. Either way there are potential downsides. The risk of the first strategy is that the share price moves into ‘expensive’ territory and is sold off, wiping out gains. The risk of the second is that you sell too early and lose out on further meaty profits. There is no ‘correct’ answer to the conundrum. However, it does help to look at a company and assess whether it still does what you need it to do. Is there any macroeconomic reason to be worried about its prospects? Is it becoming too popular and in danger of moving into bubble territory? Regular rebalancing by taking some profits from the most successful holdings is one way to control the risk of holding stocks (or funds) too long.