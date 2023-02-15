ISA ideas: alternatives to the most-popular funds and trusts

We ask a range of experts for potential fund substitutes for funds and trusts consistently high in demand, including Scottish Mortgage, Fundsmith Equity, City of London, and Vanguard LifeStrategy.

Investing can be a fickle business as money follows the latest trend but analysis of the most-bought funds and investment trusts of 2022 shows users of our platform to be a reasonably loyal bunch.

Assets flowed into passive and income-producing strategies as most active managers proved no match for volatile stock markets and investors reached for yield amid rocketing inflation.

Growth-focused funds have lost some appeal, but Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) bucked the trend. It was the most popular investment trust in 2022, having occupied the number one spot every month since June 2019. Investors may have sensed a bargain in its shares, which dropped around 40% last year.

Attempting to time the market and jump from one theme du jour to another is never a sensible investment strategy, but it can pay to cast your net wider and hold a mix of strategies – active and passive, growth and value.

“With fund investing there are no guarantees, and even fund managers get it wrong, so spreading your investments over a range of different asset classes, regions, sectors and individual fund managers is the best way to be diversified,” says Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor.

He adds: “You cannot control the risk the fund manager takes, but you can control risk and limit losses within your portfolio by being diversified.”

We asked a range of fund selectors and analysts for the alternatives they recommend for some of the most-popular funds and investment trusts among ii customers.

Alternatives to Scottish Mortgage

Monks

In Winterflood Securities’ 2023 recommendations, it switched from Scottish Mortgage to its Baillie Gifford stablemate Monks (LSE:MNKS) for the well-managed exposure to global growth stocks it offers but with more diversification and less volatility.

“The managers of Monks appreciate that growth may be achieved in a variety of ways and are mindful of valuations,” says Winterflood analyst Shavar Halberstadt.

AVI Global

AVI Global Trust (LSE:AGT) takes this a leap further as it has an explicit objective of investing in undervalued assets. “A stronger yen should help its Japanese investments, there’s a bit more yield from the AVI trust and its managers say the underlying portfolio is valued at a 33% discount to its intrinsic value,” says James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData.

GAM Star Disruptive Growth

Lipski likes an open-ended fund alternative in the form of GAM Star Disruptive Growth. It invests in global companies with competitive business models across all sectors, which are highly innovative and profoundly changing the way we live and work.

“The portfolio includes 40 to 60 stocks, diversified across three to five key themes such as Digital 4.0, metaverse and cybersecurity,” he says.

Alternatives to City of London

Murray Income

The second most-popular investment trust on interactive investor last year, equity income trust City of London (LSE:CTY) tops the table for dividend growth at 56 consecutive years.

Murray Income (LSE:MUT) is not far behind at 49 years. David Liddell, a director of IpsoFacto Investor, points to many similarities. Murray Income has the upper hand in a couple of areas: its dividend is 80% covered by revenue reserves (47% for City of London) and it can be bought at a near 8% discount (compared to an almost 2% premium)

Dunedin Income Growth

Another UK equity income trust that can be bought on a discount (of around 3%) is Dunedin Income Growth (LSE:DIG), among the next generation of the AIC’s ‘dividend heroes’ with 11 years’ dividend growth. Kamal Warraich, head of equity fund research at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, likes its investments in smaller companies and slightly higher international weighting.

Artemis Income

Lipski regards open-ended fund Artemis Income as a “solid, core UK large-cap equity income option”. Although mainly investing in UK companies, it has the flexibility to invest overseas when attractive opportunities arise.

It yields 4.1% compared to 4.28% for Murray Income, 4.37% for Dunedin Income Growth and 4.74% for City of London – all in the same ballpark.

Alternatives to BlackRock World Mining

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust

Winterflood Securities made another switch in its 2023 recommendations – from BlackRock World Mining (LSE:BRWM), which was popular with interactive investor customers in 2022, to BlackRock Energy and Resources Income (LSE:BERI).

“[It] provides a level-headed response to the challenges and opportunities posed by the energy transition,” says Halberstadt.

Around half the portfolio is invested in the mining sector, essential for electric vehicle batteries, with the remainder split between traditional and renewable energy companies.

TB Amati Strategic Metals

Fairview Investing added TB Amati Strategic Metals to adventurous clients’ portfolios last May. “What makes this interesting,” says director Ben Yearsley, “is it isn’t just a gold and silver fund or one that invests in industry behemoths. It targets interesting smaller growth companies and will vary drastically the underlying metals exposure depending on the outlook. Battery metals and lithium currently feature heavily.”

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity ETF

Lipski suggests the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity ETF (LSE:WCOB) for broad and diversified exposure to major commodity sectors from industrial and precious metals to energy and agriculture. “This ETF combines both passive and active investing… [and] its effective cost management and lower risk profile give the strategy a competitive advantage against other funds in the sector,” he says.