Should you buy shares in your favourite sports team?

Consumers can invest in football, esports, Formula 1 and basketball, but can sports fans make money from it too?

Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for the biggest F1 event of his career at the Turkish Grand Prix this week, with a win guaranteeing him a place alongside Michael Schumacher with a record seven world titles. Fans may not be allowed to watch this sort of sporting event in person due to Covid-19 restrictions, but you can still share in the highs and lows of your favourite sport – financially, at least. From TV rights to oligarch owners, season tickets, shirt sales and sponsorship deals, there is a phenomenal amount of money flowing into sport right now. And, while you may not get to hold the trophies or keep any medals, you can invest in sport – provided you are happy with the risks involved. From Monaco to Wall Street Unlike with football teams whose financial performance is directly linked to results on the pitch, the share price of motor manufacturers involved in F1 does not necessarily reflect success on the track. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Buy International Shares | Interactive investor Offers Few companies are set up solely to race F1 cars. Most of these F1 teams are large multinationals whose bread and butter is getting you and I to buy the most expensive road car we can afford. That’s the true driver of their share price. Just look at Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). They’re having their worst F1 season in living memory, stuck in the middle of the grid, and face a 26% reduction in annual sponsorship, brand and commercial revenue, largely due to underperformance on the track and disruption to the 2020 race calendar. However, rich buyers are still queuing up to buy its expensive road cars, and the shares hit a record high in August.

Source: interactive investor. Chart shows place in Formula One constructor’s championship versus share price of parent company Conversely, shares in Mercedes-owner Daimler (XETRA:DAI), whose Lewis Hamilton-led team has dominated the sport since 2014, have been in decline for the past five years. They’re recovering now, but that’s not down to Hamilton’s success.

Source: interactive investor. Chart shows place in Formula One constructor’s championship versus share price of parent company Elsewhere, Renault (EURONEXT:RNO) has a strong race team, but the shares are nowhere, while back row regulars Williams Grand Prix (XETRA:WGF1) watched their shares spike in August after being sold to American private equity firm Dorilton Capital, only for them to collapse shortly after. And don’t think F1 is the panacea for all Aston Martin's (LSE:AML) considerable woes. It isn’t.

Source: interactive investor. Chart shows place in Formula One constructor’s championship versus share price of parent company The pandemic put a serious dent in sales of new cars. It’s why motor manufacturers wedded to F1, and who are becoming increasingly green in their approach, must slash costs and scale back investments in order to repair margins. Of all of them, Ferrari and Renault currently have most fans in the Square Mile. Motor racing followers can purchase shares in the Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), which controls the commercial rights of the sport. Its stock has also been hit during the pandemic as several races have had to be postponed, underlining its volatility. The beautiful game Away from motorsports, several football clubs are publicly listed. Although they may not always be winning trophies, they could still be a good pick for your portfolio due to being established and popular brands. For example, Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) first listed in 1991 with a market value of £20 million. It’s now worth $2.4 billion (£1.87 billion) on the New York Stock Exchange after more than three decades that have included success in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.