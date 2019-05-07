The six top tech funds

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After a prosperous half year for stocks, the Saltydog analyst reveals the best sectors and funds to own.

In the last four months all of the Investment Association sectors have made gains.

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

This is in stark contrast to their performance last year.

When we reviewed the 2018 figures at the beginning of this year, nearly all of the sectors had made losses in the previous 12 months. The only exceptions were the Money Markets (which didn't keep up with inflation), Global Bonds (up 0.23%), Tech & Telecoms (up 1.05%), and UK Direct Property (up 2.86%). The worst performing sector was the European Smaller Companies sector, which lost over 15%.

So far this year most sectors have more then recovered the losses from last year. It's only the Global Emerging Markets, Global Emerging Markets Bonds, European Smaller Companies and the Japanese sectors that still have some catching up to do.

The best-performing sector has been Tech & Telecoms, which is up 21.77%.

Here's our analysis from last week, showing the leading funds over the last 26 weeks.