Six ways Labour may shake up the pension landscape

Somewhere on the new government’s bulging to-do list is how to revamp the retirement landscape.

From clarifying the state pension’s future to refining the workplace regime, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has some big calls to make over the current Parliament, which could impact our finances for decades to come.

It appears Labour is well aware of the task at hand. The party’s manifesto included plans to review the current pensions and savings system to “improve outcomes for savers”.

So, which areas might the government hone in on? And will any reform likely prove radical or moderate?

1) Auto enrolment contribution increases

It’s fair to say auto enrolment has been an overwhelming success since the policy launched in 2012. Pension scheme participation among eligible employees ticked up from 56% in 2012-13 to 86% in 2021-22.

And this inertia has spilled into non-eligible employees, with participation here more than doubling from 16% to 35% over the same period.

Under current rules, if you pay 5% of your salary into a pension (within certain thresholds) your employer must pay 3%, bringing the total to 8%.

But worries persist that the minimum contribution levels are too low, with those who stick to them running the risk of reaching old age with inadequate savings. As such, there have been strong calls from various quarters to raise them, with suggestions on the combined employer and employee contribution ranging from 12% to 16%.

However, this is an area the new government must handle with care.

Aggressive contribution hiking could cause opt out numbers to rise – especially with the cost-of-living crisis set to persist for some time yet, despite cooling inflation. It would also create an additional financial burden for businesses, which in April 2023 were slapped with bigger corporation tax rates.

If change here does materialise, minimum auto enrolment contributions levels are likely to tick up over time in a similar way to when the policy was introduced.

2) Clarifying the state pension’s future

In a boost for retirees, Labour has committed to the triple lock, which guarantees the state pension uprates annually by the highest of inflation, wage growth or 2.5%.

The value of this policy cannot be understated. Due to 40-year high inflation and strong wage growth, the triple lock has delivered increases of 10.1% and 8.5% in the past two years.

But the policy’s sustainability has come under scrutiny – maintaining it will cost around £1.5 billion per year by 2029–30, according to forecasts.

There are also concerns about the state pension more broadly. The state pension age is currently 66, but will rise to 67 in 2028, and is scheduled to hike to 68 in 2046 – though the new government may choose to accelerate the timetable.

Earlier this year, the International Longevity Centre (ILC) claimed the state pension age needs to rise to 71 by 2050 to remain affordable.

Whether the Labour Party will entertain this suggestion is another matter. But either way, some clarity on the future of the state pension wouldn’t go amiss.

At a full amount of £11,502 a year, the state pension alone may not be enough to fund a financially comfortable retirement, but it still provides a valuable source of income for the vast majority of pensioners.

3) Will ‘pension for life’ get the green light?

Labour made no mention of “pension pot for life” in its manifesto, but it will inevitably form part of its pension landscape review.

The idea was introduced by then-Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at his Autumn Statement and could prompt the biggest shake-up to the pension landscape in decades.

In short, “pension pot for life” would give you the right to ask your employer to pay into a pension of your choice, instead of being forced to join your company’s scheme.

The upsides include easing the administrative headache that comes with managing several pension pots and greater control over where savings are invested.

The policy has certainly proved divisive. Some feel that it may damped rather than stimulate engagement. There is also a great deal still to iron out, which the Labour Party will take the baton on.

Even if Starmer gives “pension pot for life” the green light, it may take several years before the existing workplace regime is overhauled and replaced.