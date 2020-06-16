Structured products have held up in Covid crisis

During this unsettling period in markets, there has been much discussion around those investments that can defend capital in declining markets.

Government bonds and cash are an option, but investors must give up any real hope of an above-inflation return; absolute return funds could fit the bill, but have historically proved disappointing. Almost entirely neglected, however, are structured products, which in most cases have protected investors.

Any discussion of structured products invariably tends to include their chequered history, particularly the legacy of so-called precipice bonds. In reality, after more than a decade of regulatory scrutiny, the sector is arguably more disciplined and products more carefully constructed than for the conventional funds sector. Certainly, those holding a structured product today may be happy they have it as part of their portfolio mix, following the steep market falls in early 2020.

- Did defensive funds protect investors during the market sell-off?

Two types of product

There are two types of structured products: structured deposits and structured investments. Structured deposits are savings accounts offered by banks and building societies. Capital is not at risk, but the amount the investor receives at maturity is related to the performance of an index. In contrast, structured investments are created by insurance companies and banks. The return will also be linked to the performance of an index, but capital is at risk.

For example, a structured deposit may offer 30% return if the FTSE 100 is higher than 90% of its starting level after six years. With these products, it doesn’t matter what happens to the index, investors still get their initial investment back. While the current market rout could see investors missing out on their 30% if the FTSE 100 doesn’t recover, they won’t lose their money.

In the bad old days, the current market rout might be a cause for concern for the capital at risk products. Products were often structured with a clause that meant if an index breached a certain lower point, investors wouldn’t get their money back. However, these ‘low points’ tend to be far lower today and, in general, the product doesn’t kick investors out if it hasn’t hit its target – it simply rolls over to the next year.

The industry has moved to extend the maximum possible term of the investment to as long as 10 years, an initiative led by financial advisers Lowes Financial Management. As such, the recent rout may mean that investments taken out when the FTSE 100 was at its highest will not be maturing at the first opportunity – or perhaps even their second or third (unless the FTSE 100 makes a dramatic short-term recovery). However, there is no actual loss for investors because they do not need to sell. Equally, the potential return increases for each year the investment is held.

Zak de Mariveles, chairman of the UK Structured Product Association (UKSPA), says: “We have seen a significant fall in the FTSE 100 this year. At the same time, index volatility for the first three months of 2020 was 44%, compared to an average since 1984 of less than 16%. It is the third-biggest distinct peak of volatility in the FTSE 100’s history, exceeded only in 1987 and 2008.”

He points to recent research from Structured Edge, which looked at how capital at risk products had been impacted, and, importantly, whether these lower thresholds had been breached: “The group looked at 766 FTSE-linked structured products and mapped out how much the FTSE would have to fall from current levels in order for capital to be at risk at maturity. The first observation was that the FTSE is currently above the capital repayment threshold for all 766 products. The highest threshold – the one most at risk of being breached – is still 9% below the current FTSE level, and this product doesn’t mature until June 2028.” The highest barrier level for any product maturing before January 2022 is at 4173, nearly 30% below the current levels.”

Most of the products available on the market today are linked to the FTSE 100, says Ian Lowes, managing director of Lowes Financial Management. The group’s website, comparestructuredproducts.com, shows that around two-thirds of products are based on the FTSE 100 index. For Lowes, it is an important indication of how the sector has simplified and matured in recent years: “There are no contracts linked to a mixed basket of commodities that depend on the inter-relationship between the price of cotton and corn. There are no contracts linked to baskets of shares. Almost all the plans are linked to the FTSE 100 or another major index.”