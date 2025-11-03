Tapping the AI boom beyond the US

Young woman using smartphone while standing against a pink digital display in a city in China. Credit: d3sign/Getty Images.

October got off to a reasonable start, with most global stock markets continuing to make headway after a broadly positive September. However, when President Donald Trump announced that the US would impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods, effective from 1 November, sentiment quickly reversed. On 10 October, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.9%, the S&P 500 lost 2.7%, and the Nasdaq dropped by 3.6%. Other stock markets suffered smaller losses. Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment Funds | Open a Trading Account As we have seen before, negotiations then began to defer or avoid the sanctions, and markets started to recover. Later in the month, after trade discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, Trump agreed to pause the threatened tariffs and reduce some existing ones, signalling a temporary thaw in the trade conflict. After emerging from the closed-door talks, Trump spoke to reporters and delivered a characteristically upbeat assessment, rating the meeting “12 out of 10” and declaring it a great success, even though no concrete agreements were signed. During the final week of October, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all set new all-time highs, along with other stock markets, including the FTSE 100. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose by over 16% during the month, breaking through 50,000 for the first time. Nearly all the Investment Association (IA) sectors also went up. Of the 34 that we monitor each week, 32 posted gains in October.

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. In September, only two sectors went down: UK Direct Property and India/Indian Subcontinent. Last month, the Indian sector recovered, gaining 5.8%, but UK Direct Property continued to drift lower, losing a further 0.2%. The only other sector to fall in October was Financials & Financial Innovation, which ended the month down 0.4%. The best-performing sector was Healthcare, up 8.3%, followed by Technology & Technology Innovation, which rose by 7.8%.