Tesco Clubcard customers get six extra months to use vouchers

Tesco customers will be granted six extra months to use their Clubcard vouchers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket giant revealed that any vouchers due to expire on 31 May 2020 will now be valid until 30 November this year.

Paper vouchers and Tesco Bank vouchers due to expire at the end of this month will also be accepted until 30 November.

Vouchers that have already been issued which expire after May 2020 will not change and will continue to be valid for 2 years from the date they were issued. ​

How many points can you earn with Tesco Clubcard?

Tesco Clubcard members can collect one point for every £1 spent in-store or online.

Points can either be converted into vouchers which are sent out every three months or customers can request for them to be added to their account instantly through the “Faster Vouchers” scheme.

These vouchers are usually valid for two years after they are issued, or 21 months if they're issued as Faster Vouchers.

How to check your Clubcard points

You can keep an eye on the number of points you have through the Tesco Clubcard app, which is available on iOS and Android.

It is also possible to check the using the Tesco Clubcard website and logging into your account.

Any unspent vouchers that you have will appear when you check your account either via the app or online.