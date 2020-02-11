Tesco shoppers urged to check their Clubcard points

£17 million worth of unused Tesco Clubcard vouchers are due to expire at the end of February.

Tesco Clubcard vouchers come with an expiry date of two years and the supermarket has revealed that vouchers worth £17 million are set to expire on Saturday 29 February.

The unused vouchers are equivalent to 650,000 weekly shops, with Tesco customers in London, Manchester and Bristol sitting on the most unused vouchers.

Clubcard holders earn one point for each £1 spent at Tesco and one point for every £2 spent on Tesco fuel. 150 points is worth a £1.50 voucher if you spend it at Tesco – but you can triple the points’ value by using them with one of the supermarket's 150 reward partners, which include Thorpe Park, NOW TV, Pizza Express and the RAC.

Vouchers are sent out every three months as part of your Clubcard statement. Alternatively, you can request to have them added to your account instantly through the 'Faster Vouchers' scheme.

However, Clubcard vouchers are only valid for two years after they're issued, and Faster Vouchers for 21 months.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco's chief customer officer, says: "We understand that our customers lead busy lives and may forget about the points and vouchers that they’ve built up over time.

"With a large number set to expire at the end of the month, we are encouraging people to check the Clubcard app to see if any of these unused vouchers are theirs."

How to check your Clubcard vouchers

If you have a paper Clubcard voucher, it will have an expiry date written on it.

Alternatively, your Tesco Clubcard online account will show your voucher history, including any points that haven’t been spent yet.

You can also check using the 'Vouchers' section of the Clubcard smartphone app.

Once you've found your vouchers, you can spend them online using the code provided – or if you plan to spend in store, you can print the vouchers off or scan the barcode available on the app at checkout.