Tesco slashes prices on hundreds of items to match Aldi
Supermarket giant Tesco launches "Aldi Price Match" on hundreds of products in-store and online
6th March 2020 10:14
by Brean Horne from interactive investor
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Supermarket giant Tesco launches "Aldi Price Match" on hundreds of products in-store and online
Tesco has launched a new guarantee to match Aldi prices on hundreds of branded and own-branded products which are “important to customers.”
Shoppers will be able to choose from a variety of items including cupboard staples, fruit and vegetables as well as meats.
Tesco will check the prices of products at Aldi stores twice a week and products included may change over time. The price match will be applied to both Tesco branded and other branded goods.
The table below shows examples of the products available:
|Products
|Price
|Granulated sugar (1kg)
|£0.65
|Tesco Greek Style Yoghurt (500g)
|£0.69
|Smooth orange Juice (1l)
|£0.69
|Red grapes (400g)
|£0.85
|Warburtons Medium Sliced White Bread (800g)
|£1.05
|Strawberries (227 g)
|£1.11
|Tesco 15 eggs
|£1.18
|Beef Mince (500g)
|£1.55
In-store, products included in the campaign will have an "Aldi Price Match" red bubble sticker with a white tick on the shelves.
Items online will also be clearly labelled if they are included in the price match initiative.
Customers will still be able to earn Clubcard points for items included in the price match.
The Aldi price match excludes ROI and NI. It is also unavailable in Tesco Express stores.
Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “Our customers tell us they want the most competitive prices on the things they buy regularly.
“This campaign will help time-poor and budget savvy customers get Tesco products at Aldi prices on products that matter to them.”
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
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