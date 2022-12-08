Interactive Investor

Tesla shares: what the City thinks

8th December 2022 12:01

Victoria Scholar from interactive investor

Victoria Scholar takes a look at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after shares slumped this week and finds out whether City analysts think it is a buy, sell or hold.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: this FTSE 100 stock goes straight into my top 10

about 2 hours ago

Stockwatch: founder places huge bet on this FTSE 100 company

about 2 hours ago

Bond Watch: why £1 billion flowed into bonds in November

about 3 hours ago

Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 9 December 2022

about 3 hours ago

Ian Cowie: a sector with plenty of bargains for income investors

1 day ago

When will the bear market turn? Pros give reasons for optimism in 2023

1 day ago

Nick Train: the best is still to come for these five shares

2 days ago

10 FTSE 100 shares with the strongest momentum

2 days ago

Five ‘outrageous’ stock market predictions for 2023

3 days ago

Insider: a big Lloyds Bank share trade by FTSE 100 boardroom veteran

4 days ago