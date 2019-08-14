Three world-class food chains for the price of one

Shares have almost doubled since a mega-merger five years ago and the upward trend is set to continue.

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

Shares have almost doubled since a mega-merger five years ago and the upward trend is set to continue.

The group name is not as famous as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) but at least two of the independently-operated three components of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) will be more familiar to investors: Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

RBI was formed in 2014 by the merger of two fast food providers, Burger King and Tim Hortons. In reality the American burger chain was the dominant partner in the $12.5 billion deal even though the headquarters was established in Toronto in Hortons' home country Canada.

The combined chain is now the fifth largest operator of fast food restaurants in the world with sales of more than $32 billion in 26,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

Burger King was founded in 1954 and is second in size only to McDonald's among burger chains. Famous for "the Whopper", it operates in 17,800 restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees, many long established and family owned.

Tim Hortons started life 10 years later in a single location in Canada and has not grown as quickly, perhaps because it has tried to appeal to a wider range of tastes rather than settle for a target market.

Its menu includes fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods, premium coffee and specialty drinks. It has nearly 5,000 outlets, mainly in Canada but now also in the United States and around the world.

Two years ago the group bought American fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which was founded in Florida in 1972. It offers a New Orleans style menu featuring mainly chicken but including regional dishes. It has over 3,000 restaurants, mainly in the US.

RBI's latest figures, for the second quarter of 2019, were better than expected, sending the shares sharply higher on the day they were announced.

Revenue has increased consistently since the group was formed, this time rising 4.2% on the previous second quarter to $1.4 trillion, with all three arms selling more.

Investors should bear in mind, though, that this was mainly down to opening new restaurants. The best performing part of the business was the best known and largest, Burger King, with strong like-for-like sales at existing outlets.

Like Greggs (LSE:GRG) in the UK with its vegan sausage rolls, Burger King has sought to attract non-meat eaters to widen its customer base.

It introduced a plant-based burger in all its 7,200 US outlets this month.

Despite criticism that Burger King had failed to put sufficient resources into its marketing efforts, some outlets ran short of supplies as demand surged.