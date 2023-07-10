The top 10 fund performers in the second quarter of 2023

Saltydog Investor runs through the best sector performers over the three-month period to the end of June, and highlights individual fund winners.

After a disappointing first three quarters in 2022, there was a significant improvement in overall sector performance in the final quarter of last year with 28 of the 35 sectors that we monitor making gains. This year started almost as well with 27 sectors going up in the first quarter. Invest with ii: ​​Top ISA Funds | Top Junior ISA Funds | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA However, in the latest quarter the total number of sectors showing positive returns has dropped to 16.

In the latest quarter (1 April to 30 June), the best-performing sector has been Latin America, up 10.8%, followed by India/Indian Subcontinent, which has made 9.9%. The Technology and Technology sector took third place, up by 7.7%. The best-performing sector in the first quarter of this year was Technology and Technology Innovations, with a three-month return of 15.8%, followed by Europe excluding UK, which had made 8.1%, and then Europe including UK, which was up 7.5%. The worst-performing sector was India/Indian Subcontinent, which had gone down by 5.8%. Five takeaways for fund and trust investors from first half of 2023

