Five takeaways for fund and trust investors from first half of 2023

Kyle Caldwell examines the key trends that played out and lessons fund and trust investors learned in the first six months of the year.

As we pass the halfway point of the year, some of the investment predictions made six months ago have not panned out.

Among those predictions was that the UK stock market would have a good year, with various fund managers pointing out that mid- and small-cap stocks have been oversold on recession concerns. This has not yet materialised, the FTSE 100’s returns are flat year-to-date, while UK funds that specialise in the smaller company arena have on average posted a small loss.

However, in fairness some predictions were on the money. Several professional investors were bullish on Japan, due to the cheap valuations on offer, and its main index – the Nikkei – recently hit a 31-year high.

Below, we look at five key themes in the first half of the year, and how they have impacted fund and investment trust investors.

Big tech makes a comeback

There were some investors who were hoping for a better year for technology shares, given that such companies saw their valuations and share prices re-price in 2022 due to interest rate rises.

The thing that no one predicted was that excitement over artificial intelligence (AI) would take centre stage, and cause share prices to soar.

AI, for those unfamiliar, is technology that can mimic the human mind by solving problems and making decisions. It is predicted to shake up various industries, including healthcare, marketing and transportation.

The theme has been discussed for a number of years, but there’s been a lot of excitement over the past six months or so since Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)-backed ChatGPT, a chatbot that can provide intelligent text and information in seconds, launched at the end of last year.

In response, companies perceived to be the AI winners have seen their share prices bid up, withNvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) leading the way. The company, which manufactures the computer chips that leading AI systems are developed and implemented on, has seen its share price rise by 195% year-to-date (to 5 July).

As a result, funds and investment trusts with exposure to the AI theme have seen their performances turbocharged.

In particular, the biggest technology stocks have benefited from excitement over AI’s potential. Along with Nvidia, six other stocks that have seen their share prices boosted are Microsoft, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Those seven companies are responsible for most of the S&P 500’s year-to-date returns of 16.3%. For active fund managers, the small number of winners does not bode well. Due to portfolio concentration rules, funds cannot have more than 10% in a single stock. Such rules do not apply to passively managed index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Therefore, if the biggest tech stocks continue to perform well, the chances are that active fund managers will struggle to beat the S&P 500 and MSCI World indices in 2023.

‘Unloved’ European funds top the sector charts

Fund investors have shied away from European funds over the past couple of years. However, despite the lack of love, funds focusing on the region have been enjoying a purple patch of form. As our recent analysis found, European fund sectors have performed well over four different time periods – six months, one year, three and five years.

One of the main drivers has been the strong performance of Europe’s luxury goods companies. These firms, such as LVMH (EURONEXT:MC), have profited from the re-opening of China, which boosted sales. In addition, luxury goods companies have benefited from the resilience of spending power among wealthy consumers during the cost-of-living crisis.

While there’s huge economic and geopolitical uncertainty, there’s a strong consensus that valuations remain cheap, so investors may not have missed the boat.