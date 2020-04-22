Vulnerable can get cash and pensions delivered by the Post Office

Customers can still get money while staying at home due to coronavirus

Vulnerable customers can still get their pensions and benefits in cash despite being in coronavirus lockdown, as the Post Office and Government have launched a money delivery service.

The scheme will first be rolled out in England to people who must stay indoors due to being at particular risk from coronavirus. These people have been advised to 'shield' at all costs.

A list of 27,000 people identified by the Department for Work and Pensions are eligible for the payments, as are those on an NHS list of those advised to shield.

Guy Opperman, the Minister for Pensions and Financial Inclusion, says: “This joint initiative enables us to reach out directly to those most likely to need support, and get cash delivered to their door where necessary."

The Post Office has repurposed part of its foreign exchange cash delivery business to enable the overnight delivery of sterling cash and meet demand.

The Post Office will repurpose its existing cash delivery system to help.

Nick Read, Chief Executive at the Post Office, says: “I am delighted that Post Office has been able to switch its travel money delivery business to get cash directly to those that need it most."

What do customers have to do?

Eligible customers do not need to take any action. The Government is contacting each of the individuals they have identified to confirm whether or not they need a cash delivery.

When will the cash arrive?

Once the government has confirmation that a customer needs to use the service, their cash will arrive via Royal Mail Special Delivery by 9pm the following day,

What is shielding?

Shielding is when a person must stay at home at all times and avoid any face-to-face contact if they are deemed to be “clinically vulnerable.”

Expert doctors in England have identified specific medical conditions that could place someone at greater risk of severe illness from coronavirus.

This includes solid organ transplant recipients and people with specific cancers

The Government is currently advising people to shield until the end of June.

This means:-

Do not leave your house.

Do not attend any gatherings. This includes gatherings of friends and families in private spaces, for example, family homes, weddings and religious services.

Strictly avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus. These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough.

For more advice read the government guidance on shielding.