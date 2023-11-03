Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: AB Foods, M&S, WH Smith, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey

We may be over the hump in terms of corporate results season, but another crop of FTSE 100 and leading FTSE 250 companies still have to update the market. Here are the key dates for your diary.

3rd November 2023 13:30

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 6 November

Trading statements

Kingspan, Kosmos Energy

AGM/EGM

Plaza Centers

Tuesday 7 November

Trading statements

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Beazley, Direct Line Insurance, dotdigital Group, IWG, Persimmon, RS Group, Vaalco Energy, Watches of Switzerland

AGM/EGM

Time Finance

Wednesday 8 November

Trading statements

Conduit Holdings, ITV, JD Wetherspoon, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), MaxCyte, Secure Trust Bank, Smiths News, Time Out Group

AGM/EGM

Incanthera

Thursday 9 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include HSBC, Galliford Try and Sainsbury’s.

Trading statements

3i Group, Apax Global Alpha, AstraZeneca, Auto Trader, B&M European Value Retail, Domino's Pizza, Endeavour Mining, Flutter Entertainment, IMI, Indivior, John Wood, Lancashire Holdings, National Grid, Regional REIT, Renewi, S4 Capital, Tate & Lyle, Taylor Wimpey, TBC Bank, TheWorks.co.uk, Trakm8, Urban Logistics REIT, Vistry, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), Wincanton, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

D4t4 Solutions, Libertine Holdings, SIMEC Atlantis Energy

Friday 10 November

Trading statements

Allianz Technology Trust, Castings

AGM/EGM

DFS Furniture, Galliford Try, Redrow

