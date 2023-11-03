The Week Ahead: AB Foods, M&S, WH Smith, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey
We may be over the hump in terms of corporate results season, but another crop of FTSE 100 and leading FTSE 250 companies still have to update the market. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 6 November
Trading statements
Kingspan, Kosmos Energy
AGM/EGM
Plaza Centers
Tuesday 7 November
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Beazley, Direct Line Insurance, dotdigital Group, IWG, Persimmon, RS Group, Vaalco Energy, Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
Time Finance
Wednesday 8 November
Trading statements
Conduit Holdings, ITV, JD Wetherspoon, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), MaxCyte, Secure Trust Bank, Smiths News, Time Out Group
AGM/EGM
Incanthera
Thursday 9 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include HSBC, Galliford Try and Sainsbury’s.
Trading statements
3i Group, Apax Global Alpha, AstraZeneca, Auto Trader, B&M European Value Retail, Domino's Pizza, Endeavour Mining, Flutter Entertainment, IMI, Indivior, John Wood, Lancashire Holdings, National Grid, Regional REIT, Renewi, S4 Capital, Tate & Lyle, Taylor Wimpey, TBC Bank, TheWorks.co.uk, Trakm8, Urban Logistics REIT, Vistry, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), Wincanton, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
D4t4 Solutions, Libertine Holdings, SIMEC Atlantis Energy
Friday 10 November
Trading statements
Allianz Technology Trust, Castings
AGM/EGM
DFS Furniture, Galliford Try, Redrow
