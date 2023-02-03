The Week Ahead: another FTSE 100 results rush
More of the UK’s biggest companies publish results in the days ahead including BP, Barratt Developments and British American Tobacco.
Monday 6 February
Trading statements
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos, Plant Health Care
AGM/EGM
BH Macro Ltd, JPMorgan China Growth & Income, Smithson Investment Trust
Tuesday 7 February
Trading statements
Alumasc, BP (LSE:BP.), Feedback, Filtronic, Mattioli Woods, React Group, SSE
AGM/EGM
Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust, Numis Corp, Ten Lifestyle Group, Unicorn AIM VCT
Wednesday 8 February
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), DCC, Hardide, PZ Cussons, Severn Trent, Smurfit Kappa
AGM/EGM
AJ Bell, British Honey, Future, Grainger, Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust, Mitchells & Butlers
Thursday 9 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Impax Environmental Markets and Virgin Money UK
Trading statements
AstraZeneca, Bellway, British American Tobacco, Compass, Pershing Square Holdings, Redrow, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), Watches of Switzerland Group
AGM/EGM
Compass, Ethernity Networks, Oxford Metrics, Triple Point VCT 2011, Tritax EuroBox, Zytronic
Friday 10 February
Trading statements
Lancashire Holdings
AGM/EGM
Red Rock Resources, Victrex
