The Week Ahead: another FTSE 100 results rush

3rd February 2023 11:36

More of the UK’s biggest companies publish results in the days ahead including BP, Barratt Developments and British American Tobacco.

Monday 6 February

Trading statements

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos, Plant Health Care 

AGM/EGM

BH Macro Ltd, JPMorgan China Growth & Income, Smithson Investment Trust

Tuesday 7 February

Trading statements

Alumasc, BP (LSE:BP.), Feedback, Filtronic, Mattioli Woods, React Group, SSE

AGM/EGM

Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust, Numis Corp, Ten Lifestyle Group, Unicorn AIM VCT

Wednesday 8 February

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), DCC, Hardide, PZ Cussons, Severn Trent, Smurfit Kappa

AGM/EGM

AJ Bell, British Honey, Future, Grainger, Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust, Mitchells & Butlers

Thursday 9 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Impax Environmental Markets and Virgin Money UK

Trading statements

AstraZeneca, Bellway, British American Tobacco, Compass, Pershing Square Holdings, Redrow, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), Watches of Switzerland Group

AGM/EGM

Compass, Ethernity Networks, Oxford Metrics, Triple Point VCT 2011, Tritax EuroBox, Zytronic

Friday 10 February

Trading statements

Lancashire Holdings

AGM/EGM

Red Rock Resources, Victrex

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

