The Week Ahead: ASOS, Dunelm and reflecting on Q1

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

Our head of markets looks at a batch of upcoming results in another four-day week.

Monday 5 April

Stock markets closed for Easter Monday

Tuesday 6 April

Trading statements 

Homeserve, Redcentric 

AGM/EGM

Capital Gearing Trust, Polarean Imaging, SSP Group, XLMedia

Wednesday 7 April

Trading statements 

Avast, Curtis Banks, Gooch & Housego, Hilton Food Group, IGas Energy, Pharos Energy, Saga 

AGM/EGM

Law Debenture

Thursday 8 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include 

Trading statements 

Tracsis, ASOS (LSE:ASC), Equals Group, Hyve Group, Dunelm (LSE:DNLM), CMC Markets, Active Energy

AGM/EGM

Tavistock Investments, Rm

Friday 9 April

AGM/EGM

Rio Tinto, Online Blockchain, Orient Telecoms

