The Week Ahead: ASOS, Dunelm and reflecting on Q1
Share on:
Our head of markets looks at a batch of upcoming results in another four-day week.
Monday 5 April
Stock markets closed for Easter Monday
Tuesday 6 April
Trading statements
Homeserve, Redcentric
AGM/EGM
Capital Gearing Trust, Polarean Imaging, SSP Group, XLMedia
Wednesday 7 April
Trading statements
Avast, Curtis Banks, Gooch & Housego, Hilton Food Group, IGas Energy, Pharos Energy, Saga
AGM/EGM
Law Debenture
Thursday 8 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include
Trading statements
Tracsis, ASOS (LSE:ASC), Equals Group, Hyve Group, Dunelm (LSE:DNLM), CMC Markets, Active Energy
AGM/EGM
Tavistock Investments, Rm
Friday 9 April
AGM/EGM
Rio Tinto, Online Blockchain, Orient Telecoms
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.