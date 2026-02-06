Week Ahead: Astra, Barclays, BP, Relx, NatWest, BAT

Several popular stocks are among the blue-chips reporting results in the coming days, including one caught up in the software sell-off. Here are the key dates for your diary.

6th February 2026 13:06

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 9 February

Trading statements

HgCapital Trust, Plus500 Ltd, Porvair, Wynnstay

AGM/EGM

Inspecs Group

Tuesday 10 February

Trading statements

AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Barclays (LSE:BARC), Bellway, BP (LSE:BP.), Coca-Cola HBC AG, Dunelm

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan India Growth & Income, Lift Global Ventures, Northamber

Wednesday 11 February

Trading statements

Barratt Redrow, MJ Gleeson, PZ Cussons, Renishaw, Smurfit Westrock, Severn Trent

AGM/EGM

Fevara, International Personal Finance, RWS Holdings

Thursday 12 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Impax Environmental Markets and Rank Group.

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), RELX (LSE:REL), Schroders, South32, Unilever

AGM/EGM

Anglesey Mining, easyJet, EQTEC, Invesco Bond Income Plus, Vast Resources

Friday 13 February

Trading statements

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)

AGM/EGM

Agronomics Limited

