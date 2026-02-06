Week Ahead: Astra, Barclays, BP, Relx, NatWest, BAT
Several popular stocks are among the blue-chips reporting results in the coming days, including one caught up in the software sell-off. Here are the key dates for your diary.
6th February 2026 13:06
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 9 February
Trading statements
HgCapital Trust, Plus500 Ltd, Porvair, Wynnstay
AGM/EGM
Inspecs Group
Tuesday 10 February
Trading statements
AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Barclays (LSE:BARC), Bellway, BP (LSE:BP.), Coca-Cola HBC AG, Dunelm
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan India Growth & Income, Lift Global Ventures, Northamber
Wednesday 11 February
Trading statements
Barratt Redrow, MJ Gleeson, PZ Cussons, Renishaw, Smurfit Westrock, Severn Trent
AGM/EGM
Fevara, International Personal Finance, RWS Holdings
Thursday 12 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Impax Environmental Markets and Rank Group.
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), RELX (LSE:REL), Schroders, South32, Unilever
AGM/EGM
Anglesey Mining, easyJet, EQTEC, Invesco Bond Income Plus, Vast Resources
Friday 13 February
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Agronomics Limited
