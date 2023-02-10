The Week Ahead: Barclays, Standard Chartered, NatWest, Glencore, Centrica

10th February 2023 13:19

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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UK banks begin reporting annual results in the days ahead, joined by popular mining stocks and other FTSE 100 companies. Our head of markets looks at some potential highlights.

Monday 13 February

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Cellular Goods

Tuesday 14 February

Trading statements

Carr's Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Plus500, Tui AG, UP Global Sourcing Holdings

AGM/EGM

Tui AG

Wednesday 15 February

Trading statements

Barclays (LSE:BARC), Brunner Investment Trust, Dunelm, Equipmake Holdings, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Hargreaves Lansdown, Pan African Resources

AGM/EGM

Barkby Group, Blencowe Resources, Circle Property, GCP Infrastructure Investments, Helium One Global, Petro Matad Ltd

Thursday 16 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Shell and Imperial Brands

Trading statements

Centrica (LSE:CNA), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Indivior, MJ Gleeson, Moneysupermarket.com, Relx, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, South32, Standard Chartered

AGM/EGM

Belluscura, Benchmark Holdings, Devro, SSP Group

Friday 17 February

Trading statements

Allianz Technology Trust, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Segro

AGM/EGM

Sunrise Resources

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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