The Week Ahead: Barclays, Standard Chartered, NatWest, Glencore, Centrica
UK banks begin reporting annual results in the days ahead, joined by popular mining stocks and other FTSE 100 companies. Our head of markets looks at some potential highlights.
Monday 13 February
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
- Invest with ii: Open an ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | ISA Offers & Cashback
AGM/EGM
Cellular Goods
Tuesday 14 February
Trading statements
Carr's Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Plus500, Tui AG, UP Global Sourcing Holdings
AGM/EGM
Tui AG
Wednesday 15 February
Trading statements
Barclays (LSE:BARC), Brunner Investment Trust, Dunelm, Equipmake Holdings, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Hargreaves Lansdown, Pan African Resources
AGM/EGM
Barkby Group, Blencowe Resources, Circle Property, GCP Infrastructure Investments, Helium One Global, Petro Matad Ltd
Thursday 16 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Shell and Imperial Brands
Trading statements
Centrica (LSE:CNA), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Indivior, MJ Gleeson, Moneysupermarket.com, Relx, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, South32, Standard Chartered
AGM/EGM
Belluscura, Benchmark Holdings, Devro, SSP Group
Friday 17 February
Trading statements
Allianz Technology Trust, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Segro
AGM/EGM
Sunrise Resources
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks