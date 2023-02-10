Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Barclays, Standard Chartered, NatWest, Glencore, Centrica

10th February 2023 13:19

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

UK banks begin reporting annual results in the days ahead, joined by popular mining stocks and other FTSE 100 companies. Our head of markets looks at some potential highlights.

Monday 13 February

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Cellular Goods

Tuesday 14 February

Trading statements

Carr's Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Plus500, Tui AG, UP Global Sourcing Holdings

AGM/EGM

Tui AG

Wednesday 15 February

Trading statements

Barclays (LSE:BARC), Brunner Investment Trust, Dunelm, Equipmake Holdings, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Hargreaves Lansdown, Pan African Resources

AGM/EGM

Barkby Group, Blencowe Resources, Circle Property, GCP Infrastructure Investments, Helium One Global, Petro Matad Ltd

Thursday 16 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Shell and Imperial Brands

Trading statements

Centrica (LSE:CNA), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Indivior, MJ Gleeson, Moneysupermarket.com, Relx, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, South32, Standard Chartered

AGM/EGM

Belluscura, Benchmark Holdings, Devro, SSP Group

Friday 17 February

Trading statements

Allianz Technology Trust, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Segro

AGM/EGM

Sunrise Resources

