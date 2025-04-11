The Week Ahead: Barratt Redrow, Rio Tinto, Sainsbury’s, Antofagasta

All the blue-chip company news is concentrated in the second half of the week, and all eyes will be on any forward-looking comments. Here are the key dates for your diary.

11th April 2025 15:01

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 14 April

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Concurrent Technologies, PageGroup

AGM/EGM

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund

Tuesday 15 April

Trading statements

accesso Technology, Billington Holdings, Everyman Media Group, IntegraFin Holdings, Liontrust Asset Management, Nanoco, S&U, tinyBuild, Wise

AGM/EGM

Aviva, Hydro Hotel Eastbourne, Porvair, Zenith Energy

Wednesday 16 April

Trading statements

Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), Brooks Macdonald, Hays, Hunting, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), WH Smith, M Winkworth

AGM/EGM

British American Tobacco, Hunting

Thursday 17 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta, BAE Systems, Fresnillo and Rolls-Royce.

Trading statements

Deliveroo, Dunelm, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Ninety One, Rentokil Initial, RC Fornax

AGM/EGM

BP

Friday 18 April

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

