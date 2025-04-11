The Week Ahead: Barratt Redrow, Rio Tinto, Sainsbury’s, Antofagasta
All the blue-chip company news is concentrated in the second half of the week, and all eyes will be on any forward-looking comments. Here are the key dates for your diary.
11th April 2025 15:01
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 14 April
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Concurrent Technologies, PageGroup
AGM/EGM
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund
Tuesday 15 April
Trading statements
accesso Technology, Billington Holdings, Everyman Media Group, IntegraFin Holdings, Liontrust Asset Management, Nanoco, S&U, tinyBuild, Wise
AGM/EGM
Aviva, Hydro Hotel Eastbourne, Porvair, Zenith Energy
Wednesday 16 April
Trading statements
Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), Brooks Macdonald, Hays, Hunting, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), WH Smith, M Winkworth
AGM/EGM
British American Tobacco, Hunting
Thursday 17 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta, BAE Systems, Fresnillo and Rolls-Royce.
Trading statements
Deliveroo, Dunelm, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Ninety One, Rentokil Initial, RC Fornax
AGM/EGM
BP
Friday 18 April
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
